York – the lowest-ranked team in the Championship play-offs – were underdogs against third-placed Halifax Panthers at The Shay but they defied the odds to reach the semi-finals for the first time.

Captain Chris Clarkson led from the front out of position in the halves, while Liam Harris, who finished the game as the only recognised pivot, was in inspired form.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Glover was the hero, settling a gripping eliminator tie late on with a monster penalty from the halfway line.

Prolific winger Lachlan Walmsley scored a first-half hat-trick to leave Halifax in control at the break but Simon Grix's side paid the price for a scratchy display as their season fizzled out.

York face a daunting task at Leigh Sports Village next week but head coach James Ford has vowed to come out swinging against a team that finished the regular campaign with a points difference of 1,098.

"I'm pretty pleased and really proud of the boys who worked tremendously hard," he said.

"They've copped some unfair criticism at times this season but we're into the semi-finals and good on them.

York City Knights celebrate a famous win. (Picture: Simon Hall)

"Leigh are a tremendous side. I'd go as far as saying they're the best team I've ever seen in the Championship and have got some players who I think will be outstanding for them next season in Super League.

"We're going to go there and give it our best go."

If York's season does end at the home of the League Leaders' Shield winners, they can look back with pride on a heroic effort in the absence of eight first-team players.

It was an inauspicious start for Ford's side after losing Danny Kirmond to a yellow card inside three minutes.

It was a heroic effort from the Knights. (Picture: Simon Hall)

The experienced back-rower left his mark on influential Halifax half-back Joe Keyes, whose form in 2022 has earned him a place on the Championship Player of the Year shortlist, but the late hit earned him 10 minutes in the sin bin.

The depleted Knights opened the scoring courtesy of Glover's penalty after a spear tackle on Clarkson.

But York quickly made their numerical advantage count, aided by a forward pass by Jordan Thompson straight from the restart.

The experienced forward was duly punished in the next set, Ben Kavanagh coming back on the angle to crash over next to the posts.

York will face Leigh Centurions next week. (Picture: Simon Hall)

Keyes added the extras and then laid on Fax's second try for Walmsley with a neat kick in behind.

Kirmond returned to find his side 10-2 down, a costly period for the Knights in an otherwise keenly contested first half.

York delivered a response on 18 minutes, Joe Brown coasting over in the corner from Matty Marsh's ball despite cries for a forward pass.

The Knights continued to take the game to their hosts and were back in front when Will Jubb pounced to score after Walmsley failed to deal with Harris' kick.

The match swung back in Halifax's favour in the final 10 minutes of the half after York half-back Jamie Ellis was forced off with a shoulder injury.

Walmsley quickly atoned for his error, touching down James Woodburn-Hall's perfectly weighted kick before completing his hat-trick from Louis Jouffret's looping pass.

When Keyes nailed his touchline conversion after the hooter to make it 22-12, it had the feel of a decisive blow.

But York had not read the script, Ford's men scoring twice in the early stages of the second half to wipe out the deficit.

The double salvo could be traced back to a superb 40/20 by Tom Inman. Harris jinked his way over in the next set before Leeds Rhinos loanee Levi Edwards reached out to touch down out wide.

With the season on the line, the tension was palpable heading into the final quarter of an absorbing play-off clash.

After Adam Tangata lost the ball under the posts, Halifax had to settle for a slender two-point lead from a Keyes penalty following a high tackle by Edwards on Woodburn-Hall.

York were not behind for long, Glover knocking over a penalty from in front to set up a grandstand finish.

The Knights defied the pressure to chance their arm whenever an opportunity presented itself, Jouffret racing back to save the day after an early kick in behind from Harris.

After Harris sent a drop-goal attempt wide, the winning moment came from the powerful boot of Glover 10 minutes from time.

Keyes had an opportunity to level the scores in the dying stages but his penalty hit the upright and York saw out a famous win.

"It's a long winter when this happens," said Grix. "But you lick your wounds and go again."

Halifax Panthers: Woodburn-Hall, Walmsley, Worthington, McComb, Saltonstall, Jouffret, Keyes, Calcott, Moore, Murray, Kavanagh, Barber, Tangata.

Substitutes: Fairbank, Gee, Gwaze, Wood.

York City Knights: Marsh, Brown, Glover, Edwards, Towse, Harris, Ellis, Teanby, Jubb, Thompson, Antrobus, Kirmond, Clarkson.

Substitutes: Inman, Porter, Michael, Barnard.