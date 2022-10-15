Halifax Panthers' Joe Keyes in dreamland after being paired with Sydney Roosters star Luke Keary

Greece will tackle hosts England in the group stage and fellow tournament debutants Jamaica can look forward to a date with 2008 champions New Zealand.

Within squads, players from all walks of life come together to represent their heritage.

Ireland pulled off a major coup by getting three-time NRL champion Luke Keary on board for the delayed 2021 tournament, a player who represented Australia four years ago.

The Sydney Roosters star will form a partnership with Halifax Panthers half-back Joe Keyes, formerly of Bradford Bulls and Hull KR.

Keyes has enjoyed spells in Super League but playing alongside a global superstar is another level altogether.

"To be able to work with someone of Luke's calibre and everything he's achieved in the game, it's amazing on a personal level for me," Keyes told The Yorkshire Post.

"So far it's been amazing to work with Luke. I'm really looking forward to linking up with him on the pitch and just taking as much as I can from him.

London-born Joe Keyes is representing Ireland with pride at the World Cup. (Photo by Karl Bridgeman/Getty Images)

“His quality is there for all to see in training and I'm looking forward to everyone being able to watch him on Sunday let alone play with him.

"Hopefully we can build a good combination throughout the tournament. Getting to play with him makes it extra special. It's a massive honour to be able to do it representing Ireland."

Keyes and Keary are joined in the spine by Leeds Rhinos full-back Richie Myler, while Toby King is in the centres and the pack boasts James Bentley, George King and Frankie Halton.

Ireland face Jamaica on Sunday evening before dates with Lebanon and New Zealand.

Joe Keyes in action for Halifax Panthers. (Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Keyes, who has eight caps to his name, is viewing the opener as a must-win match in Ireland's quest to reach the knockout stages.

"Absolutely but we're just taking it one game at a time," he said.

"Obviously reaching the quarter-finals is our target but there's plenty of quality across the group. New Zealand are obviously the heavyweights but Lebanon and Jamaica pose massive threats as well. We certainly won't be taking anyone lightly and are doing our homework.

"Hopefully we can improve week on week to cement our place in the quarter-finals."

The Headingley clash with the Reggae Warriors promises to be a vibrant affair in a city that has proud Irish and Jamaican communities.

With both teams based in Leeds, there is the opportunity to attract new fans.

"I'm really excited," said Keyes.

"We've had a good 10 days in camp and have been building nicely. The hotel is slap bang in the middle of Leeds so it's a great location.

"We haven't seen too much of the Irish community yet but hopefully they come out on Sunday and cheer us on.

"It's obviously a massive occasion for Jamaica being their first World Cup game so we're expecting a tough test.

"Hopefully Headingley is rocking full of passionate fans for both sides."

For the 27-year-old – a Championship Player of the Year nominee – it is a chance to make an impression on the world stage.

"I'm grateful to be able to get through the season and be fit for this World Cup," he said.