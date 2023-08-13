Halifax Panthers withstand Batley Bulldogs challenge to lift 1895 Cup at Wembley

Halifax Panthers survived a late scare from Batley Bulldogs before celebrating their long-awaited return to Wembley by lifting the 1895 Cup.

The result of Halifax’s first appearance at the national stadium since 1987 went right to the wire, as Batley full-back Luke Hooley missed a touchline conversion attempt to level the scores with the final kick of the game.

Halifax led 12-0 as late as the 65th minute, through Brandon Moore’s touchdown after two minutes and a conversion and three penalty goals by man of the match Louis Jouffret.

But Batley rallied via Dale Morton’s touchdown which Hooley converted and they kept the ball alive in sensational fashion after the final hooter, Elliot Kear crossing at the corner to make it 12-10.

Halifax lift the 1895 Cup after a dramatic win over Batley at Wembley. Picture by Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com.

Relieved coach Simon Grix felt his side were in control for most of the final. He said: “We defended with a really good attitude and energy and turned up for each other.

“I have got to praise Batley, I thought they were brilliant. They hung in there and between us I thought it was a really good game to advertise the Championship, but if we’d lost it or even drawn at the end, that would have been criminal, I thought we dominated the game.”

His Batley counterpart Craig Lingard had only praise for Hooley, who he insisted was “brave” to take such a crucial kick.

“Luke has apologised to the guys in the changing room and every single player said there was no need,” commented Lingard. “There’s no hard feeling towards Luke for stepping up and taking the kick.”

Halifax celebrate after marking their return to Wembley with victory over Batley in the 1895 Cup final. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Lingard had no complaints over the result of Batley’s first visit to Wembley. He reflected: “Congratulations to Halifax, I thought they thoroughly deserved their victory.

“They managed the occasion a lot better than we did in the first half. It took us a long time to get into the game.”

Batley Bulldogs: Hooley, Morton, Hodgson, Leak, McGowan, Meadows, Woods, Gledhill, White, Brown, Manning, Buchanan, Reilly. Subs Leak, Flynn, Ward, Kibula.

Halifax Panthers: Pickersgill, Saltonstall, McComb, MaizenWalmsley, Jouffret, Woodburn-Hall, Calcott, More, Murray, Kavanagh, Gee, Fairbank. Subs O’Brien, Tangata, Lannon, Laroyer.