Championship round-up: Halifax, Sheffield and Featherstone suffer defeat, but victory for Batley

Two late tries from winger Adam Higson proved decisive as Toronto Wolfpack marked their first Championship foray into Yorkshire with a 20-6 win over Halifax at the Shay.

The final scoreline arguably flattered Paul Rowley’s expensively-assembled line up, who trailed 6-4 at the break after Halifax enjoyed the better of a good quality opening half.

Richard Marshall’s side had two tries disallowed before Chester Butler’s score, goaled by Steve Tyrer, put them ahead.

But a long range raid from the former Fax back Nick Rawsthorne after 47 minutes put the visitors back in front, before a Ryan Brierley penalty stretched their lead to 12-6 going into the last 10 minutes.

With their hosts visibly running out of punch in attack, it was left to Higson, one of a clutch of former Leigh players in the visitors’ full-time line-up, to cross twice.

Earlier, Fax almost scored in the second minute, with the dual-registered Castleford winger James Clare, who went close on two more occasions, having a try ruled out for a far from clear-cut double movement.

The game settled into a good quality war of attrition, with Toronto coming close through Joe Westerman, who was denied on the line by a great tackle from Jacob Fairbank.

Fax had their second score chalked off on the half hour, Ed Barber being called back for offside after Quentin Laulu-Togagae spilled a Scott Murrell bomb.

And a minute later Toronto were in front, centre Greg Worthington just getting outside the defence from a close range scrum and forcing the ball down.

Ryan Brierley’s conversion attempt went wide, Fax almost scored again through Barber and then finally did get the try they deserved just before the break; Woodburn-Hall sliding the kick in behind the defence and Chester Butler pouncing for a try.

Steve Tyrer converted for a 6-4 half time lead, but Rawsthorne’s try early in the second period tipped the balance in Wolfpack’s favour.

Elsewhere, eight different try-scorers saw Batley Bulldogs beat Swinton Lions 48-28 in the Championship.

Alex Rowe, Wayne Reittie, Adam Gledhill, Lewis Galbraith, Michael Ward (2), Bradley Day, Dave Scott and Alistair Leak crossed for tries.

Pat Walker kicked six goals to secure victory for Batley, who had only a four-point advantage at half-time at 20-16.

Swinton’s tries came from Mike Butt, Jack Hansen, Chris Hankinson - who kicked four goals - Luke Waterworth and Matt Sarsfield.

Sheffield Eagles suffered a 50-6 defeat at Toulouse on Saturday.

Cory Aston’s try, converted by Thomas, were little consolation for the visitors.

Dewsbury Rams travel to Rochdale Hornets on Monday evening for their re-arranged Championship fixture.

Featherstone’s perfect start to the season was wrecked by a seven-try 44-24 drubbing at London Broncos.

Half-back Jarrod Sammut piled up 26 points with three tries and seven goals as London retained top spot in the Betfred Championship by maintaining their 100 per cent record with their third straight win.

Josh Hardcastle’s two tries were in vain for Rovers who had veteran prop Richard Moore sent off in the 43rd minute.

Anthony Thackeray was halted inches short in Featherstone’s first attack before London opened the scoring when Sammut gathered the ball from his own kick to grab a seventh minute try.

Rovers fell further behind when James Cunningham’s break from within his own half led to Jay Pitts racing over.

Featherstone flickered briefly when Misi Taulapapa went over for an unconverted try in the 17th minute but the Broncos quickly regained control.

Sammut kicked a penalty, ghosted over for his second try and then kicked a 40-20 before Alex Walker scored London’s fourth try from Sammut’s kick.

Rovers completed the first-half scoring when Hardcastle darted in at the corner and Martyn Ridyard converted.

Featherstone’s John Davies had an effort ruled out early in the second-half before Moore was sent off for an alleged high tackle on London’s Cunningham.

Three minutes later Sammut was sin-binned for flattening Featherstone’s Matty Wildie.

Rovers substitute Sam Brooks then crashed over but referee Tom Grant had spotted a forward pass in the build up.

Featherstone’s lingering hopes ended when Kieran Dixon scored two tries in three minutes. He scooped up a loose ball to grab a touchdown he also goaled and then snapped up another loose ball to race 55 yards for his second.

Pitts then put in Sammut for his third try as Featherstone’s defence was split wide open again.

Rovers staged a fightback with three tries in 10 minutes but it was too late. Hardcastle crossed for his second after Connor Farrell was stopped just short, Luke Briscoe went over and Ridyard then sent in James Lockwood from close-range but the game was lost.