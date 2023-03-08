Harry Newman comeback confirmed as Rohan Smith provides Leeds Rhinos injury latest

Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith has confirmed Harry Newman will make his long-awaited comeback against Wakefield Trinity on Friday night.

The talented centre has not played since August after undergoing an operation on his latest hamstring issue, which ended his hopes of playing in the Super League Grand Final as well as the World Cup.

Newman has been patient on the road to recovery but will return in round four following his inclusion in Smith's 21-man squad for the Headingley clash.

"Harry will feature on Friday," said Smith, who also confirmed that second-rower James Bentley will face Wakefield after fully recovering from a knee issue.

"He's pretty much bang on (with his return date). As I've said previously, it's been a little tricky given the injury isn't a common one and the timeframes can fluctuate a little bit.

"He's very excited and ready to go. Everyone knows what Harry can do and the boys love playing with Harry.

"He's just another one of the 17. It's not about Harry but it is good to have him back."

Hooker Corey Johnson is also in line to make his first appearance of the Super League season but the Rhinos will be without Kruise Leeming and Justin Sangare.

Harry Newman has not played since last August. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Leeming was helped from the field during last week's win over St Helens with a foot injury, sparking fears that he had suffered a recurrence of the stress fracture that sidelined him for eight weeks last season.

However, Smith expects the experienced hooker to make a speedy recovery on this occasion.

"It's not as bad as first thought and he has done some training," said Smith.

"We just felt it's best to get some graduated return to full training and not take any risks with it on a shortish turnaround from the injury.

Kruise Leeming was helped from the field at St Helens last week. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"It's in a similar neck of the woods to his previous injury but it's not the same thing and is nowhere near as severe.

"It'll settle well and he shouldn't be out too long."

Sangare, meanwhile, has been granted a period of paternity leave after demonstrating his commitment to the cause last Friday.

"Justin's partner went into labour during the Saints game but he was committed to playing and finishing that game," said Smith.

Morgan Gannon suffered a head injury against Catalans Dragons. (Photo: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com)

"We've given him some compassionate leave to be with his family this week.

"Given he's away from home and doesn't have his network around, it's important we as a club support Justin and his beautiful family and allow them that time to settle in."

Second-rower Morgan Gannon will also sit out the clash with Wakefield as he continues to work his way back from a concussion.

With memories of Gannon's nasty head knock against Catalans Dragons still fresh in the mind, Smith is taking no chances.

"We feel it's very important that they do suitable amounts of training and make some intervention to improve technique and strength, particularly for a young player, rather than simply follow the protocols and tick boxes," he said.

"Morgan has also been to see a specialist and had an MRI. We're getting all of the information together so that we can take the best course of action on his return.

"He hasn't had any symptoms and has been training on his graduated return to training. We're just going to take a bit longer than a regular one because he's a young player and has had a bump in the past.