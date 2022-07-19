The 26-year-old Sangare has spent all his career so far with Toulouse Olympique, having come through their junior set-up, and was in the team that beat the Rhinos 20-6 in Super League in France last Saturday.

Leeds coach Rohan Smith said: “He is an impressive young man who has shown this season that he can compete at the highest level.

“He is keen to continue to learn and develop and we are looking forward to having him at the Rhinos next season.”

Justin Sangare has impressed for Toulouse Olympique this season. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Sangare, who becomes only the third French international to sign for Leeds after Patrick Entat and Eric Anselme, was among the tries when France lost to England in Perpignan last October and is in coach Laurent Frayssinous’ squad for the end-of-season World Cup.

Leeds assistant coach Sean Long has worked with Sangare over the last 18 months in his role of France assistant coach.

Sangare said: “I am very excited to join Leeds for the next two seasons. It’s a club I have liked since my childhood days. I always dreamt to join such an organisation with so much success.

“I also have a very good connection with head coach Rohan Smith and I hope to make the most of it during my time at Headingley.

Justin Sangare in action at Headingley earlier this year. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“Before I join the Rhinos though I have a mission to finish with my team-mates in Toulouse, my only club for now.