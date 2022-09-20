'He sounded so passionate': Willie Peters sells Hull KR dream to Sam Luckley
Hull KR have continued to reshape their squad for the 2023 Super League season with the signing of Salford Red Devils prop Sam Luckley on a two-year deal.
The 26-year-old, who began his career with Newcastle Thunder after a brief spell in KR's academy, made 17 appearances for Salford this year in their run to the play-off semi-finals.
Luckley's only try at Super League level was a memorable effort against Huddersfield Giants at St James' Park in July.
"I’m really excited to get started at Hull KR," said the Scotland international.
"I played there for a few games in KR's academy so I’m looking forward to coming back and playing in front of those fans.
"I’ve had a great two years at Salford. It was sink or swim in my mind. I had to prove myself and I think I’ve played well over this past year.
"I’m looking forward to the next two years and developing further under Willie Peters.
“Willie was a big part of my decision. He sounded so passionate for what he wants to do with the club.
"Hull KR are doing great things at the moment and I wanted to be part of something that was building for the future. The ultimate goal at the Robins will be to make finals and win trophies."
Luckley is Hull KR's sixth signing for the 2023 season and beyond, following in the footsteps of Rhys Kennedy, Sauaso Sue, Louis Senior, Tom Opacic and James Batchelor.
Head coach Peters said: "We are pleased to have Sam Luckley join the club for the next two years.
"Sam has a very good offload and finds his front when carrying the ball. He’s a hard worker in defence which is an area we value here at Hull KR.
"He’s had a great year at Salford and we can’t wait for him to get started.
"We now have very good depth in the prop position which was an area we wanted to strengthen going into 2023."