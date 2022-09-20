The 26-year-old, who began his career with Newcastle Thunder after a brief spell in KR's academy, made 17 appearances for Salford this year in their run to the play-off semi-finals.

Luckley's only try at Super League level was a memorable effort against Huddersfield Giants at St James' Park in July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’m really excited to get started at Hull KR," said the Scotland international.

Sam Luckley has swapped Salford Red Devils for Hull KR. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I played there for a few games in KR's academy so I’m looking forward to coming back and playing in front of those fans.

"I’ve had a great two years at Salford. It was sink or swim in my mind. I had to prove myself and I think I’ve played well over this past year.

"I’m looking forward to the next two years and developing further under Willie Peters.

“Willie was a big part of my decision. He sounded so passionate for what he wants to do with the club.

Sam Luckley scores a try against Huddersfield Giants at Magic Weekend. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Hull KR are doing great things at the moment and I wanted to be part of something that was building for the future. The ultimate goal at the Robins will be to make finals and win trophies."

Luckley is Hull KR's sixth signing for the 2023 season and beyond, following in the footsteps of Rhys Kennedy, Sauaso Sue, Louis Senior, Tom Opacic and James Batchelor.

Head coach Peters said: "We are pleased to have Sam Luckley join the club for the next two years.

"Sam has a very good offload and finds his front when carrying the ball. He’s a hard worker in defence which is an area we value here at Hull KR.

"He’s had a great year at Salford and we can’t wait for him to get started.