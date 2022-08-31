Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old academy graduate has been restricted to six appearances this year, largely due to an ankle injury sustained in a two-try performance against Salford Red Devils in February.

Scott suffered another blow shortly after his return to action but impressed in his comeback match on Sunday, making 187 metres from 17 carries in the convincing win over Toulouse Olympique.

The youngster, who has played 40 first-team games in all for Hull since his debut in 2018, is looking forward to next season with optimism after committing his future to the club.

“I’m absolutely delighted," he said. "For me, it just felt like the right decision for me to stay here.

“It’s not been the best year with a couple of injuries keeping me out of action but I’m back now and I feel like I’m in such a good place both mentally and physically.

“The contract extension gives me a chance to put this year aside and really get excited about what’s to come in 2023.

“I think my hard work and professionalism off the field showed on the pitch when I got back out there on Sunday.

Cameron Scott is staying at the MKM Stadium. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"I’m happy with how that performance went but I put it down to the hard work that’s been done behind the scenes over the last few months.”

Hull head coach Brett Hodgson believes Scott is only scratching the surface of his ability.

“We’re delighted that Cam has signed on to stay with us because he still has so much potential to unlock," said Hodgson.

“I thought the way he came back into the side and performed on Sunday was admirable, especially after such an extended time on the sidelines.

Cameron Scott, right, chats with Josh Reynolds during a game at Wakefield Trinity. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“But now it’s time for Cam to prove that he deserves a place in the side week after week and we got a glimpse of that on Sunday. That’s his main challenge at the minute.

“I really like him. I think he’s a great kid and he respects what he has to do for the team.

"He’s got a great frame and good speed. He just needs to stay injury-free and we’re hopeful that 2023 will bring that.