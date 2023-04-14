Hull KR boss Willie Peters hailed Corey Hall's contribution after the debutant produced a tireless display in the 26-14 win over St Helens.

The 20-year-old – an arrival from Wakefield Trinity in late March – was handed an opportunity in the absence of the injured Sam Wood and the energetic centre led the way against the defending champions.

"He was outstanding," said Peters.

"He carried the ball strongly and with intent every time and found his front a lot.

"What I was most pleased about for a 20-year-old kid was the way he led our kick chase. He was there every time putting pressure on and then you'll see him carry in the next set. I thought he was going to get tired because he hasn't played for a little bit.

"I've said all along that he's going to have a big future at our club; it was just a matter of getting him used to the environment and easing him in.

"There was no better way to give him his opportunity."

A first victory over Saints in eight years extended KR's winning run to four games, moving Peters' team up to third in Super League after nine rounds.

Mikey Lewis is congratulated on his second try against St Helens by Corey Hall. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Peters has called for calm as he switches his attention to next Friday's trip to struggling Castleford Tigers.

"It's really pleasing," he said on the win against St Helens.

"I was a little bit worried in the first half. We were off a little bit in areas that we pride ourselves in and it felt a bit like the Leigh game.

"We regrouped at half-time and spoke about where we needed to be better. We went back to enjoying the effort areas of the game and competing hard.

Hull KR celebrate Jez Litten's try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We want to be in that top four so I'm really pleased with that but there's a long way to go.

