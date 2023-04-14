All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
8 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
3 hours ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
5 hours ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
6 hours ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
6 hours ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
6 hours ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England

'He was outstanding': Hull KR boss Willie Peters heaps praise on debutant Corey Hall

Hull KR boss Willie Peters hailed Corey Hall's contribution after the debutant produced a tireless display in the 26-14 win over St Helens.

By James O'Brien
Published 14th Apr 2023, 22:55 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 22:58 BST

The 20-year-old – an arrival from Wakefield Trinity in late March – was handed an opportunity in the absence of the injured Sam Wood and the energetic centre led the way against the defending champions.

"He was outstanding," said Peters.

"He carried the ball strongly and with intent every time and found his front a lot.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"What I was most pleased about for a 20-year-old kid was the way he led our kick chase. He was there every time putting pressure on and then you'll see him carry in the next set. I thought he was going to get tired because he hasn't played for a little bit.

"I've said all along that he's going to have a big future at our club; it was just a matter of getting him used to the environment and easing him in.

"There was no better way to give him his opportunity."

A first victory over Saints in eight years extended KR's winning run to four games, moving Peters' team up to third in Super League after nine rounds.

Mikey Lewis is congratulated on his second try against St Helens by Corey Hall. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Mikey Lewis is congratulated on his second try against St Helens by Corey Hall. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Mikey Lewis is congratulated on his second try against St Helens by Corey Hall. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Peters has called for calm as he switches his attention to next Friday's trip to struggling Castleford Tigers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's really pleasing," he said on the win against St Helens.

"I was a little bit worried in the first half. We were off a little bit in areas that we pride ourselves in and it felt a bit like the Leigh game.

"We regrouped at half-time and spoke about where we needed to be better. We went back to enjoying the effort areas of the game and competing hard.

Hull KR celebrate Jez Litten's try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Hull KR celebrate Jez Litten's try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Hull KR celebrate Jez Litten's try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We want to be in that top four so I'm really pleased with that but there's a long way to go.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Cas just fell short against Salford. They're a different team when they play at home so it's going to be a big challenge for us."

Related topics:Hull KRSt HelensWakefield TrinitySuper LeagueLeigh