Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last views the addition of half-back Riley Dean as vital for the balance of his team.

The 21-year-old has linked up with the Super League strugglers on a season-long loan from Warrington Wolves after impressing in Featherstone Rovers colours in the first half of the campaign.

Castleford have been hit by injuries to the spine again this year with Paul McShane joining Niall Evalds and Danny Richardson on the long-term casualty list with a broken arm.

Last has used Jack Broadbent alongside Jacob Miller in the halves in recent games but that is set to change following Dean's arrival.

“Riley Dean is a quality young player with some Super League and Championship experience which will be invaluable for us until the end of the season," said Last.

“This signing allows us to get Jack Broadbent in his preferred position of centre which will help the balance of our team.

"Riley has a good kicking game and the ability to open up defences with his short and long passing game. We are excited to have him on board.”

Dean made his Super League debut for Warrington in 2019 and has gone on to score three tries in 10 games at the top level.

Riley Dean has joined Castleford's fight for survival. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The Wolves have a two-week recall option and Dean will not be able to face his parent club in the two remaining games between the sides under a clause in the deal.

That means the youngster must wait until the trip to St Helens on June 30 for his Castleford debut.

“I’m really excited to get going," said Dean.

"I’ve just spoken to Andy Last and (director of rugby operations) Danny Wilson so I’m looking forward to getting in and getting out on the field.

Riley Dean in action against Leigh Leopards. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

“I enjoyed my time at Featherstone this season but this will be a good step up for me to play Super League. Playing more games in the top competition week in, week out will be good for my development.

“It will be good for my career long term so hopefully I can play well.”

Dean has joined Castleford's fight for survival at a time when injuries are biting.

Influential hooker McShane will be out for around two months after fracturing his arm in last week’s heavy defeat to Salford Red Devils, while centre Mahe Fonua must visit a concussion specialist.

Paul McShane is facing a spell on the sidelines. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Forward George Lawler has been ruled out for a month with a quad strain and youngster Sam Hall has also joined the likes of Richardson, Evalds and Elliot Wallis on the sidelines with a knee problem.

On McShane’s injury, head physiotherapist Matty Crowther said: “Macca has a fractured forearm so he will need an operation and will see a specialist on Wednesday morning.