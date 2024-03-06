Herman Ese'ese back to boost Hull FC but selection issues remain ahead of Catalans Dragons trip

The prop, who picked up a two-game ban for a high tackle on his debut, is set to replace the suspended Jack Brown in a straight swap.

Brown's one-match ban means Hull remain without 13 players amid an early-season selection crisis.

"We've got no new injuries," said Smith.

"There's just the suspension for Jack Brown. We've got one back in Herman Ese'ese so it's one in and one out.

"In the present climate, we're happy with that compared to some other weeks where we've been down two, three, four, five, or even six. This is a good week for us at the moment but it is unfortunate for Jack.

"Herman's return is a boost but there's nobody else due back just yet."

Of the 10 players sidelined through injury, Harvey Barron, Liam Tindall and Cam Scott are at the front of the queue to return.

Herman Ese'ese is available after suspension. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Harvey has a strain," added Smith. "He's back running and in rehab. I don't want to push him but he'll be back available to us real soon.

"Liam will be pushing it for the Leigh game (on March 16). It'll be more likely the game afterwards.

"Cam isn't far off. He had a minor operation on his calf just to release some of the blood flow. He should be a couple of weeks."

The Black and Whites have received five bans so far, the most of any side in Super League.

Jack Brown is the latest player to drop out through suspension. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Smith is equally concerned about being the most penalised team during games.

"So far we've had at least one a week," said Smith on his side's suspension woes.

"Some of it is about our discipline. In week one, I thought it was more about our discipline but week two was a suspension (Liam Sutcliffe) for an accidental collision. That's not a discipline thing. That's an accident.

"Then in week three, Jack Brown, it's a bit of tackle technique. He needs to make some adjustments there to not get himself in hot water.

Tex Hoy featured in the first two games but missed out last week. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"In terms of discipline with penalties, we lost the count on our home ground. Most teams win on their home ground but not us, so there are some disciplinary things we need to take care of there to make sure that we get a decent rub of the green."

Tex Hoy sat out last week's win against London Broncos after Smith opted to give Jack Charles his debut from the bench.

The Australian returns to contention for the trip to Perpignan.

"It was just a selection decision," said Smith.

"We saw it as an opportunity to give some experience to Jack Charles. His preferred position at the moment is half-back and Tex would probably say full-back is his number one choice.

"He understands that. We've got a couple of full-backs and there was a chance for someone else to play half-back and gain some experience.