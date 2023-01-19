The half-back made his England debut at the end of 2021 but missed the majority of last season due to a serious quad injury sustained in May.
Abdull will have the honour of leading the Robins out at Post Office Road after Willie Peters confirmed his skipper for the trial game.
"Jordan's going to be our captain," said the KR head coach.
"He's had a really strong pre-season. He's got himself in really good shape and has earned the right to do that."
Abdull is set to play 40 minutes on his long-awaited comeback before handing over the captaincy duties to Matty Storton.
Peters has been impressed with the young forward's reaction to some home truths at the start of pre-season.
"Matt Storton will look after the team in the second half," added Peters.
"I've been impressed with him, mainly around his actions. We had a good heart to heart in the early days about what I saw. It was a pretty honest conversation and he agreed with a lot of it.
"He's got himself in really good condition and I'm looking forward to seeing him play. I think he was pleasantly surprised but he's earned the right to lead the guys out in the second half."
Peters is wrapping his senior players in cotton wool with one eye on the Super League opener against Wigan Warriors on February 18.
Lachlan Coote, Ryan Hall, Matt Parcell and Kane Linnett will all join Kenny-Dowall on the sidelines on Friday night.
New signings James Batchelor and Sauaso Sue are also being held back, while Rhys Kennedy is still regaining fitness following a knee injury.
Tom Opacic will feature, however, in his first outing since helping Parramatta Eels reach the NRL Grand Final.
Peters is keen to give the centre a taste of what English rugby league is all about on a wintry evening at Featherstone.
The country has been gripped by freezing temperatures but Peters has no concerns about the pitch.
"We haven't had any feedback on that," said the former Gateshead Thunder and Wigan Warriors half-back.
"Whether it's a friendly or any other game, you want to get through unscathed.
"We're looking forward to getting over there. I was there the other week and it's a traditional English rugby league ground.
"That's why I'm playing guys like Tom Opacic. I would have played Rhys Kennedy but he just wasn't right.
"It's 22 years ago now but I remember playing in Sheffield and it was a really good grounding for me of what the game is like over here. That's why I wanted certain players to play in this game."
The friendly ends Peters' long wait for his first match as a head coach.
The Australian, who was appointed last May before taking the reins at the end of the season, feels ready.
"The beauty for me is that I had six months to plan and prepare to get to this point," said Peters.
"We're in a good position but there's no way to find out other than playing a game.
"I'm looking forward to heading over to Featherstone. I saw their friendly (against Castleford Tigers) and they're a tough, gritty team who are well coached by Longy (Sean Long).
"It's going to be a good hit-out for us."