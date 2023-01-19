Jordan Abdull will captain Hull KR in Friday's pre-season friendly against Featherstone Rovers in the absence of Shaun Kenny-Dowall.

The half-back made his England debut at the end of 2021 but missed the majority of last season due to a serious quad injury sustained in May.

Abdull will have the honour of leading the Robins out at Post Office Road after Willie Peters confirmed his skipper for the trial game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jordan's going to be our captain," said the KR head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's had a really strong pre-season. He's got himself in really good shape and has earned the right to do that."

Abdull is set to play 40 minutes on his long-awaited comeback before handing over the captaincy duties to Matty Storton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peters has been impressed with the young forward's reaction to some home truths at the start of pre-season.

"Matt Storton will look after the team in the second half," added Peters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Abdull leads a team talk after the win in Toulouse last year. (Picture: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com)

"I've been impressed with him, mainly around his actions. We had a good heart to heart in the early days about what I saw. It was a pretty honest conversation and he agreed with a lot of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's got himself in really good condition and I'm looking forward to seeing him play. I think he was pleasantly surprised but he's earned the right to lead the guys out in the second half."

Peters is wrapping his senior players in cotton wool with one eye on the Super League opener against Wigan Warriors on February 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lachlan Coote, Ryan Hall, Matt Parcell and Kane Linnett will all join Kenny-Dowall on the sidelines on Friday night.

Matty Storton has shown his leadership qualities during pre-season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

New signings James Batchelor and Sauaso Sue are also being held back, while Rhys Kennedy is still regaining fitness following a knee injury.

Tom Opacic will feature, however, in his first outing since helping Parramatta Eels reach the NRL Grand Final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peters is keen to give the centre a taste of what English rugby league is all about on a wintry evening at Featherstone.

The country has been gripped by freezing temperatures but Peters has no concerns about the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willie Peters is preparing for his first season in charge of Hull KR. (Photo: Hull KR)

"We haven't had any feedback on that," said the former Gateshead Thunder and Wigan Warriors half-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whether it's a friendly or any other game, you want to get through unscathed.

"We're looking forward to getting over there. I was there the other week and it's a traditional English rugby league ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's why I'm playing guys like Tom Opacic. I would have played Rhys Kennedy but he just wasn't right.

"It's 22 years ago now but I remember playing in Sheffield and it was a really good grounding for me of what the game is like over here. That's why I wanted certain players to play in this game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The friendly ends Peters' long wait for his first match as a head coach.

The Australian, who was appointed last May before taking the reins at the end of the season, feels ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The beauty for me is that I had six months to plan and prepare to get to this point," said Peters.

"We're in a good position but there's no way to find out other than playing a game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm looking forward to heading over to Featherstone. I saw their friendly (against Castleford Tigers) and they're a tough, gritty team who are well coached by Longy (Sean Long).