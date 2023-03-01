A back injury has left Jake Mamo walking around like the Terminator, according to Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford.

Mamo picked up the issue against St Helens last Sunday on a frustrating afternoon for the outside back.

The 28-year-old made several clean breaks but could not find the final pass as the Tigers went down to a 24-6 defeat.

Mamo will be absent when Castleford continue their search for a first Super League win of the year against Wigan Warriors on home soil on Friday night.

"He's struggling a little bit," said Radford.

"He had a back spasm during the game. He was actually struggling with his knee earlier on in the week and came flying through with that, but unfortunately his back took a bit of a twist.

"He's walking around like the Terminator at the minute. He has to twist his full body instead of his torso.

"It's a case of seeing how it settles down. Sleep and recovery is big for him and we'll see how he goes from there."

Jake Mamo picked up a back injury last week. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Greg Eden is in contention to replace Mamo after sitting out the opening two games on the back of a disrupted pre-season.

Radford is optimistic Eden's calf problems are now behind him.

"He's closer than he was," said Radford.

"We've had a couple of weeks out of him back with the squad so he's fit, firing and ready to go.

"Greg did vice-versa to last pre-season. Last pre-season we didn't see him until well after December, whereas this time around he was with us right up until Christmas and we lost him for a month.

"He's back firing now and hopefully good to go."

Joe Westerman, Nathan Massey, Mahe Fonua and Suaia Matagi were all dropped by Radford in the wake of the disappointing opening-round defeat at Hull FC.

All four men have been included in Radford's 21-man squad for the date with Wigan, although the Tigers boss stopped short of saying they will make his final team.

"We'll finalise the 18 tomorrow but they're definitely in contention to play," he added.

One man who is not available for the foreseeable future is outside back Elliot Wallis.

The 22-year-old has been handed a five-match ban for grade E striking while playing for Midlands Hurricanes on dual-registration.

Wallis scored a double before being sent off against Cornwall, while he also crossed in the Hurricanes' Challenge Cup win over Hull Dockers.

"I'm really disappointed because he was phenomenal in that game and probably looked a level above," said Radford.