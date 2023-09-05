Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith believes new signing Matt Frawley is a different player to the version that struggled to make an impact for Huddersfield Giants.

The Australian half-back has signed a two-year deal with the Rhinos to help offset the loss of Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer.

Frawley returns to Super League following a season with the Giants in 2019 when he made 22 appearances in a struggling side.

The 28-year-old is in his fourth season with Canberra Raiders, featuring in the last three games to help book the club a place in the NRL play-offs.

Frawley, who began his career with Canterbury Bulldogs, has been a regular in the NSW Cup after being limited to 21 appearances for the Raiders.

Smith expects the playmaker to win over the Rhinos fans that are underwhelmed by his signing.

"Matt's desire to come to the Super League competition really resonated with me," said Smith.

"His game has matured and developed a lot over the last four years. He has worked with Jamal Fogarty and Jack Wighton at the Raiders which has helped his game improve.

Matt Frawley has been a regular for Canberra Raiders in their run to the NRL finals. (Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images)

"He is a very team orientated player who likes to get his hands on the ball which is what we were looking for.

"He is an organiser and wants to be part of our journey; he had done his homework on our team before we spoke and it was impressive to hear what he wants to bring to our group.

"He comes from a strong team environment at Canberra and I think he will facilitate others playing well around him as well as his own personal skills."

Frawley becomes Leeds' third confirmed signing for 2024 following the additions of Mickael Goudemand and Lachie Miller.

Matt Frawley during his time with Huddersfield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Canberra native is relishing the chance to have another crack at Super League.

"I am really excited to join Leeds and to have the opportunity to come over to the UK," he said.

"I know I am joining a club that has big expectations for success and that is something that I am looking forward to being part of.

"I think the year I had in England when I was younger will be a massive advantage for me this time around as I know the country, the competition and what to expect. I want to pick up where I left off then.

“My fiancée and I love the city of Leeds and can't wait to make it our new home.

"From a personal point of view, the chance to call Headingley my home stadium was a big factor in deciding to join the club and I can't wait to run out in front of the home fans."

Frawley is ready to embrace the pressure of orchestrating Leeds' attack.

"I am an experienced player now and an organising half and I know that is what Rohan is looking for – to get our team around the park," he added.

"I know the club has a crop of exciting young players and I want to help those guys come through as well as my own goals for my time at the club.

"I am looking forward to working with Rohan and the coaches. I have only heard good things about Rohan from people who have worked with him previously.