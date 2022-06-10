Huddersfield 30 Leeds 16: Ruthless Giants give Rhinos reality check on strange night

Huddersfield Giants celebrate Ricky Leutele's try. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Huddersfield fall into that bracket after undergoing a remarkable transformation under Ian Watson, flexing their muscles to give Leeds a reality check.

The Rhinos showed substance and style in last week's eight-try rout of Warrington Wolves but the Giants put that result into context, despite effectively being without Watson.

While the isolating Huddersfield head coach was in attendance at the John Smith's Stadium, he was forced to watch the game on his own in the stand behind the posts.

Jake Wardle dives over in the corner. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Watson would have been delighted with what he saw from his side, still without some key men in the likes of Theo Fages, Chris Hill and Luke Yates.

On a strange night that began with a fire crew called out to deal with smoke caused by a pre-match fireworks show, the Giants were at their clinical best.

Huddersfield ran in five tries in all, the highlight Jermaine McGillvary's 199th for the club, taking him level with Ryan Atkins in joint sixth place in Super League's all-time list.

The Rhinos were distinctly second best and even the presence of captain Kruise Leeming - ruled out by illness - would have done little to change the outcome.

Josh Jones goes over for Huddersfield Giants. (Picture: SWPix.com)

It was a lively start on and off the field with a large cloud of smoke seen rising in the trees outside the stadium as Huddersfield put the Rhinos to the sword.

Will Pryce got the scoreboard ticking with a third-minute penalty for a ball steal, a sign of things to come for the ill-disciplined visitors.

Smith insisted in the build-up that the Rhinos would not be forced into their shell but an expansive approach is a high-risk strategy against a team like Huddersfield.

The Giants are as ruthless as they are methodical, a team that can turn one error into a long night at the office.

After David Fusitu'a spurned a good chance following a break down the right flank, Leeds failed to deal with a kick by Jake Wardle and barely left their half for the next 20 minutes following Ricky Leutele's flying finish.

Pryce sent his touchline conversion wide and then missed a straightforward penalty but that proved to be a blessing in disguise.

From the 20-metre drop-out, the Giants worked their way back upfield and went over in the corner through McGillvary from a superb pass by Tui Lolohea.

The Rhinos were helpless to stop the Huddersfield juggernaut, Wardle diving over in the other corner after great work by Leutele.

When Chris McQueen made it four tries in 14 minutes after pouncing on an error to go 70 metres in stunning fashion, Leeds were staring down the barrel of a huge defeat.

But the Rhinos - keen to chance their arm at every opportunity - had a lifeline on the stroke of half-time after getting their reward for some desperate defence to deny McGillvary at the other end.

Richie Myler was the architect with a nice looping pass and Ash Handley added the finishing touches.

After a sleepy start to the second half, Cameron Smith gave the game a jolt with a sensational pass to put Liam Sutcliffe over.

Rhyse Martin added the extras from the touchline to make it 22-10, setting up the unlikely prospect of an intriguing final 23 minutes.

But Pryce shut the door on the Rhinos with a penalty and Josh Jones ended any doubt about the outcome when he crashed over from close range.

Zak Hardaker had the last word after touching down Blake Austin's kick but the night belonged to an ever-improving Huddersfield outfit.

Huddersfield Giants: Lolohea, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Leutele, Wardle, Pryce, Cogger, Wilson, Levi, Lawrence, McQueen, Jones, English.

Substitutes: Greenwood, Trout, Golding, Mason.

Leeds Rhinos: Hardaker, Fusitu'a, Martin, Sutcliffe, Handley, Austin, Myler, Oledzki, O'Connor, Tetevano, Thompson, Donaldson, Smith.

Substitutes: Walters, Prior, Newman, Dwyer.