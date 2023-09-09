Hull KR cemented their claim for a Super League semi-final berth thanks to a hard-fought 26-18 victory over Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium.

First-half tries from Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Jordan Abdull, and then second half four-pointers from Kane Linnett and Louis Senior, secured the Robins the tight eight-point win that moves them up into fifth spot, ahead of Warrington Wolves.

Hull KR had to fight back from a 6-0 deficit early in the first half, with Brad Schneider’s cool goal-kicking ensuring they notched their third victory in a row.

The Giants took the lead after just six minutes when Will Pryce glided through the defence and made a great 40-metre break to score.

Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Jake Connor was unable to convert from out wide, leaving the scoreline at 4-0.

But four minutes later the half-back was given another chance, this time right in front, and made no mistake with his penalty goal.

After 23 minutes Hull KR hit back when Kenny-Dowall barged over from a tidy Mikey Lewis pass to score, with Schneider’s conversion levelling it up at 6-6.

The Robins edged ahead five minutes later with a penalty goal thanks to the boot of Schneider.

Then in the 33rd minute, substitute Abdull brilliantly spotted a gap and powered over from dummy half, and then Schneider converted to put the visitors in a commanding 14-6 half-time lead.

In the second half Linnett crashed through several tackles for his 100th career try, with Schneider adding the extras.

Huddersfield would not lie down and they responded through Jermaine McGillvary out wide on the right flank, the veteran winger crossing for his 250th career score.

Connor nailed his conversion from the sideline, cutting the lead to 20-12 with 23 minutes left and giving the home side hope.

However, their task got harder in the 60th minute when the Giants were reduced to 12 men when Jack Ashworth was sin-binned for a high tackle on Abdull.

Senior then dived over in the corner with eight minutes left, with Schneider unable to convert, to make it 24-14.