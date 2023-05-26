On the same weekend last year, Huddersfield Giants were in London for the Challenge Cup final.

Despite the result – a defeat snatched from the jaws of victory – it felt like the Giants had arrived under Ian Watson.

A year on, Huddersfield find themselves out of the cup and off the pace in the league following a start that was bordering on disastrous before the visit of Castleford Tigers.

An unconvincing win against the beleaguered Tigers will not leave their Super League rivals trembling in fear but it is a start.

Esan Marsters' third-minute try gave the Giants the perfect start and they went on to dominate with a look of the team that finished third in 2022.

After posting 40 points in last week's defeat at Salford Red Devils with Theo Fages back orchestrating things, Huddersfield were slicker with ball in hand without ever looking like truly putting a poor Castleford to the sword.

A first win in five games eases the Giants' pain but Watson will know they must improve to reignite their play-off hopes with St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors all to come on the road in June.

For the Tigers, a sixth defeat in a row leaves them hoping they are marginally better than winless Wakefield Trinity in the second half of the campaign.

Huddersfield’s Kevin Naiqama celebrates with Matty English and Nathan Peats after scoring a try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

In any other season, Castleford's Super League status would be under serious threat with just two wins to their name.

In the build-up, the talk centred around long-term projects but Andy Last and Watson need results in the here and now.

Big things were expected of Watson's Huddersfield after assembling a stronger squad than 2022 – on paper at least – while Last has been on the back foot ever since he was appointed as Lee Radford's successor at Castleford.

The Tigers improved on their showing in the 36-6 defeat at the John Smith's Stadium in Last's first game in interim charge on March 10 but that will do little to ease the concerns of the club's fans who fear a prolonged relegation battle.

Huddersfield celebrate Esan Marsters' opening try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

As lively as Huddersfield were in the early stages, the Tigers were dreadful.

Last's men were guilty of making three errors inside their own 20 in the opening seven minutes, the first leading to Marsters' try.

Gareth Widdop, who could be set for a run at full-back after Niall Evalds was ruled out long term, dropped Fages' high kick and the Giants quickly moved the ball out to the left where Marsters finished following a neat step.

To their credit, Castleford defended the rest of their mistakes to stay in the contest.

Jake Bibby goes close for the Giants. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

After Jake Bibby failed to pull off a flying finish, the Tigers scrambled to keep out Innes Senior in the opposite corner.

Castleford would have been relieved when the Giants twice took the two on offer in front of the posts.

Connor's pair of penalties gave Huddersfield a 10-0 lead after 22 minutes, a scoreline that flattered the Tigers.

It took Castleford 25 minutes to play the ball in the Giants' half but once they did, they showed signs of life.

The first time the Tigers got a look at the Huddersfield line they left with points, Alex Mellor taking advantage of soft defence to coast over from a scrum play.

Widdop was wide from the tee but Castleford were in the game at half-time.

Huddersfield had to withstand an early surge from the Tigers after the interval and were fortunate that Elliot Wallis put a foot in touch following a break down the left flank.

When George Lawler coasted through a huge hole on Huddersfield's left edge and Suaia Matagi was held up later in the set, there was a sense Castleford were going to make a real game of it.

However, they reverted to type and were punished by the Giants.

Fast hands put Senior over for the crucial third try of the game following back-to-back penalties and there was no way back when Kevin Naiqama scored.

After Bureta Faraimo was unnecessarily forced into touch on a kick return, Naiqama ran a superb line to hit Fages' flat pass and race over.

Connor added his fourth goal to put the game to bed heading into the final quarter.

Castleford never gave up but could not provide their fans any second-half cheer against a backdrop of 'Sack the board' and 'We want Fulton out' chants.

Huddersfield Giants: Lolohea, Bibby, Naiqama, Marsters, Senior, Connor, Fages, Hill, Peats, English, Cudjoe, McQueen, Yates. Substitutes: O'Brien, Greenwood, Rushton, Ikahihifo.

Castleford Tigers: Widdop, Faraimo, Mellor, Turner, Wallis, Broadbent, Miller, Matagi, McShane, Massey, Edwards, Lawler, Westerman. Substitutes: Mustapha, Martin, Hall, Watts.