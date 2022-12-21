Huddersfield Giants beat Super League rivals to signing of teenage star from Bradford Bulls

George Flanagan Junior is keen to learn from some “massive” names in rugby league after joining Huddersfield Giants from Bradford Bulls for an undisclosed fee.

The teenage star, who can operate at full-back and in the halves impressed in the Championship in 2022, as he broke into the senior squad at Bradford at the age of just 17.

Huddersfield beat a number of Super League rivals to the player’s signature, with Flanagan penning a four-year contract in West Yorkshire – although he will not play for the Giants until 2024.

The youngster will continue to play for Bradford in 2023 but will train with the Giants squad before moving to Huddersfield officially in December next year, as he transitions to a full-time environment.

BRIGHT FUTURE: George Flanagan Junior has signed a four-year deal with Huddersfield Giants but will remain at Bradford Bulls for a further year. Picture courtesy of Tom Pearson/Bradford Bulls.

Flanagan delivered a string of fine displays in the Bulls academy side before making his senior debut against London Broncos in July. Playing alongside his father, George Flanagan Sr, the 17-year-old claimed a debut try.

Alongside the opportunity to train with the likes of Kevin Naiqama, Tui Lolohea and Jake Connor – Flanagan revealed that working under the tutelage of Ian Watson was a big factor in his decision to sign for Huddersfield.

"I’m very excited to be joining the Giants, I can't wait to get started and to sign for such a big club like Huddersfield, it’s a massive move for me and my family,” said Flanagan.

"A big part of signing for the Giants was Ian Watson and speaking to some of the lads who are at the Giants really made me want to choose this as my next club. The history of the Giants and the squad they are building for the future was a also a big pull for me when signing here.

The chance to work with Ian Watson was a big pull in George Flanagan Junior's decision to join Huddersfield Giants. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

"Having spoke with Richard and Ian and seeing what they want to do with the club really made up my mind to commit my future here at the Giants.

"The chance to work with Ian Watson is massive for me. He is one of the best in the coaches in the game and for a young lad like me I feel I can learn from him and he will make me a better player.

"I will learn plenty from players like Kevin Naiqama, Tui Lolohea and Jake Connor. They are massive names in the game and I hope I can learn from them when training and hopefully playing with them. I cannot wait to hopefully get the chance to play in such a great stadium and play in front of the fans, show them what I can do in a Giants shirt. I will always give 100 per cent effort and I always want to win every time I step onto that pitch."

Huddersfield are set to lose Will Pryce at the end of the 2023 season as the half-back prepares for a move to the NRL.

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis says that Flanagan’s ability to train with the club throughout 2023 will allow for a more seamless transition once Pryce departs.

He explained: "This is a move with an eye on the longer term and George will replace Will Pryce in next year's squad.

"We would like to thank everyone at Bradford for the manner in which this has been approached and this arrangement suits both clubs and the player.

