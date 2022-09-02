Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson addresses Salford Red Devils' decision to rest players

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Salford head coach Paul Rowley will field an unrecognisable side against Warrington Wolves after his team secured their play-off spot last week.

A defeat at the AJ Bell Stadium would see the Red Devils finish sixth to set up a trip to Huddersfield in an eliminator next Saturday.

There is a sense that Salford are happy to take on all comers in the play-offs, something Watson does not have an issue with.

Will Pryce celebrates his winning penalty. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I think momentum is really important," said the Huddersfield head coach, who confirmed Ricky Leutele and Tui Lolohea were simply given a breather after withdrawing the pair in the second half.

"It's different for different coaches and teams. They're already in the play-offs and I think they've been great.

"They're looking forward to that and are resting a lot of players. It's up to them at the end of the day.

"There's probably going to be a difference between going to Catalans and having so many fans and them coming down the road to take a fair few fans.

Huddersfield Giants get together in a huddle after the win over Wakefield Trinity. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Whoever we play it's going to be a great game. The teams are in there on form and Salford are one of the form teams along with Leeds, and Wakefield who we played tonight.

"They are a top-four squad. I signed a lot of those players and I know what they can do. Now it comes down to the pressure.

"It would be great to see Huddersfield and Salford in the Grand Final. That would be really nice."

The Giants rounded off their play-off preparations with a tense golden-point victory over Wakefield.

Trinity were in control but found themselves up against it after losing Corey Hall and Kelepi Tanginoa either side of half-time.

Wakefield head coach Willie Poching is hoping that Tanginoa's knee injury is not as bad as it first appeared.

"He will have some scans and have a look at it," said Poching.

"He was in a lot of pain and he doesn't show that too often. It’s alarming when players of that nature show the pain, but he was quite optimistic after the game."

After securing their Super League status with games to spare, Wakefield produced another positive performance at the John Smith's Stadium.

"I'm proud of them and the spirit they showed," added Poching, whose side won their previous four games.

"It was tough circumstances there at times - we lost key people, a centre and a back-rower.

"Whilst we lost a little tactically, we didn't lose the effort and desire which we have shown pretty much all season.

"The last month or so we have got the rewards for it but we didn't get that tonight. They have worked hard out there.