Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson confirms Jake Connor comeback alongside fellow debutant

Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson has confirmed that Jake Connor will make his long-awaited second debut when St Helens visit on Thursday night.

The 28-year-old, who rejoined his boyhood club from Hull FC in the off-season, missed the start of the Super League campaign after undergoing knee surgery at the end of 2022.

Connor has convinced Watson that he is ready for a cameo against the four-peat champions.

"He'll play some part," said Watson. "We'll start him on the bench.

"He's not ready for a full 80 minutes as yet fitness-wise. He'll have to gather that through the season but he's not a million miles off it.

"The session he had before the Wigan game nearly broke him fitness-wise. He's ready but hasn't got that match fitness yet."

The Giants have struggled for points in the early stages of the season, scoring just 72 in four games.

Watson is keen not to pile too much pressure on Connor, who laid on more tries than any other player in Super League in 2022.

Jake Connor is poised to make his long-awaited comeback. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"There's no massive expectations on Jake," added Watson.

"We just want him to come in and start finding his feet. He's ran with the starting team this week and looked really good and comfortable in there.

"It’s quite funny as what people see on the rugby field isn’t the real Jake. He’s got that air of confidence and arrogance about him but I think all the best spine players do looking over history. They have to carry that.

"Jake is no different. He'll handle the pressure."

Fellow new signing Harvey Livett has also had to be patient after joining the Giants from Salford Red Devils at the end of last year.

The back-rower sat out Huddersfield's first four games but has been given the nod to make his debut this week in the absence of Josh Jones, who sustained a concussion in the home loss to Wigan Warriors.

"He's definitely in the 17," said Watson.

"He's a footballer. We talk about people like Tui (Lolohea), Jake Connor, Will Pryce – Harvey is a talented footballer as well.

"You can see he studies the game. He's very good defensively but he probably brings another level to your attack because he's got all-round skills.

"He's got a passing game and a kicking game for a big lad as well. He's got that ability to run real good lines and punch a hole and has an offload in him.

"He's got a hell of a lot that he can bring to us. We brought him to Huddersfield because we felt he could improve us on both sides of the ball."

Watson remains without Jermaine McGillvary, Theo Fages, Joe Greenwood and Matty English.

The Giants boss has confirmed that Fages will be sidelined until May with his calf injury.