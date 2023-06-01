Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson confirms likely Jack Ashworth exit amid Hull FC interest

Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson is resigned to losing Jack Ashworth after the prop decided to go in a "different direction".

The 27-year-old has played 25 games for the Giants since joining from St Helens ahead of the 2021 season, including seven appearances this year.

Ashworth has been linked with Hull FC as he approaches the end of his contract at the John Smith's Stadium – and Watson confirmed the front-rower is likely to move on.

"We think he will be," said Watson, who is also set to lose Owen Trout at the end of the year.

"Jack has been really up front with us. He's been here a couple of years now.

"People are looking for British middles and are offering him good contracts.

"At this moment in time, it looks like Jack is going in a different direction, which is what he feels will be the right one for him and his family. We can only support that."

Ashworth has spent time out on loan at Leigh Leopards, Halifax Panthers and Featherstone Rovers during his stay with Huddersfield after failing to nail down a regular spot in Watson's 17.

Jack Ashworth is set to move on. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The forward has not featured for the Giants since the 28-0 defeat at Hull KR on May 5.

"Jack is in and around the periphery of our squad and sometimes they want to play week in, week out," added Watson.

"They've got to balance out where they see themselves and whether they're happy being in that squad position or want to get a guaranteed start.

