Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson delivers mixed injury update ahead of Salford Red Devils trip

Ian Watson will be able to call on Jermaine McGillvary and Tui Lolohea when he takes Huddersfield Giants to former club Salford Red Devils on Sunday.

Experienced winger McGillvary has been nursing hamstring and shoulder issues since round three, while full-back Lolohea sat out last week's home loss to St Helens with a hamstring complaint.

Prop Matty English, who has missed the last two games, is also available again after injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jermaine and Tui are the main ones that will come back into the 21-man squad," said Watson.

"Matty English is back fit and will come in as well. It's good for us to get those guys back.

"The boys have been doing real well and the performance last week was really good again. Again, we just came up a little bit short.

"We feel like we're going in the right direction. Last week showed the depth we've got in the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To get people like Jermaine and Tui coming back into the squad gives us another boost."

Ian Watson has had to contend with injury issues in the early part of the season. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

The Giants have lost three of their five games so far after sitting out round one due to Saints' involvement in the World Club Challenge.

Watson will remain without Oliver Wilson (back) and Josh Jones (concussion) as Huddersfield look for a first win in three matches, while Harvey Livett picked up a calf issue last week.

"Olly Wilson is probably going to miss out," said Watson, whose injury list also includes Theo Fages and Joe Greenwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His back is still playing up a little bit. We need to be careful with Olly. You can fall into the trap of thinking he's older than what he is but he's played a hell of a lot more games than most people at his age.

Jermaine McGillvary has been absent in recent weeks. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"Josh Jones hasn't been declared fit so he misses out again. Harvey was a real big one for us last week. I thought he played really, really well but he's got a small grade (tear) where he'll miss this week.