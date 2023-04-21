Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson discusses Jake Connor's Hull FC return and international exile

Jake Connor must avoid falling into the trap of overplaying if he is to enjoy a special return to Hull FC, according to Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson.

After scoring 41 tries in 142 games for the Black and Whites, Connor ended his six-year stay at the MKM Stadium to move back to Huddersfield at the end of 2022.

Connor missed the start of this season with a knee injury picked up towards the end of his time at Hull but has got four matches under his belt ahead of Sunday's reunion with his old club.

"There's always a spring in his step," said Watson with a smile.

"He's trained well and is looking forward to the game. We've told him that he doesn't need to overplay his hand and just needs to be Jake and play his game.

"It's not Jake against Hull FC. Jake is in a team here where he's got a lot more threats around him that Hull are going to have to worry about rather than just Jake Connor.

"He's been outstanding for us since he came back from injury and he's not even at full fitness yet. He'll only get better."

Connor laid on more tries than any other player in Super League last season and is already having an influence following his return to Huddersfield.

Jake Connor heads back to his former club this weekend. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

However, the playmaker continues to be overlooked by England head coach Shaun Wane, who could not find a place for Connor in his 40-man squad for next week's game against France.

Watson is surprised about Connor's continued absence from the England set-up.

"For me, he's a top-end international player who can cause international teams problems," said Watson.

"He was one of the best players in the competition last year. Him not getting picked in the World Cup was a surprise.

Jake Connor remains out of favour at international level. (Photo: Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com)

"It's not my job to select the international team but for me, he's definitely in our top five players in this country and should be in the international set-up. That's only my opinion."

Hull have continued to struggle since Connor's departure, with Tony Smith's side second bottom of Super League following a seventh straight defeat at Leeds Rhinos last time out.

Watson has backed his team to turn up with the right attitude after dismissing the threat of complacency.

"Every time you go away from home it's a test of character and I think this is a big one," said Watson, whose team picked up a much-needed win over Catalans Dragons in their last outing to stay in touch with the top six.

Huddersfield Giants saw off Catalans Dragons last time out. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"They've obviously been in a place of adversity but you look at the squad on paper and it's very strong. You go through their starting numbers and they're all there except Tex Hoy.

"They're going to be a dangerous team for us so we need to make sure we're on it. It'll be us that decide how we turn up and perform.

"If you look at our performances this year, I think we've been really good how we've set about it. There are certain areas we could have been better in but our attitude and application has been first class.

