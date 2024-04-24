Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson drops Olly Russell transfer hint amid Wakefield Trinity speculation

The 25-year-old, who has made 88 appearances for the Giants since his debut in 2018, is said to be among Trinity's top targets for their expected Super League return as he approaches the end of his contract at Huddersfield.

Russell has not featured for Watson's side since the defeat against Hull KR in mid-March.

"Olly will make the best decision for Olly," said Watson.

"I think Olly has already come to a decision but it's for him to announce that when he wants to announce it.

"We love him here. He's been a really big part of our squad for the last few years. Since I came in here, he's played a hell of a lot of games and shown what he's all about.

"I'm really, really pleased for Olly. It's a frustrating one because Olly isn't playing at this moment in time. He'll be frustrated with me because I select the team but I wish Olly nothing but the best.

"He's a good bloke and will have a great career whatever he decides to do."

Olly Russell appears set to join Wakefield at the end of the year. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Watson has confirmed that he will stick with Adam Clune and Tui Lolohea as his half-back pairing for Thursday's trip to St Helens following a fifth straight win, meaning another week without a game for Russell.

It has been a busy week of transfer movement in Super League but Watson is not willing to sanction a loan move for Russell with a Challenge Cup semi-final against Warrington Wolves on the horizon.

"We had an enquiry about Olly," said Watson.

"Olly is a great, great kid and deserves to be playing in Super League somewhere. At this moment in time, he's not getting in our team and where we are with injuries, unfortunately for Olly we can't allow him to go out on loan anywhere.

"He's a quality half-back and we need him if something happens because we have got quite a few niggles at the moment.