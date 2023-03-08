Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson on Ashton Golding loan talk and fitness of Jermaine McGillvary and Kevin Naiqama

Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson has shut down talk of a potential loan move for Ashton Golding after declaring that the utility man is "definitely not going anywhere".

Wakefield Trinity have been credited with an interest in the Jamaica international amid a challenging start to the Super League season.

Max Jowitt and Lewis Murphy have suffered long-term injuries, while winless Wakefield have also been without experienced figures Kelepi Tanginoa and Reece Lyne in the early rounds.

While Watson is open to letting players leave on loan in search of regular game time as the year goes on, Golding will not be one of them after featuring off the bench in Huddersfield's first two games.

"Ash is staying with us," said Watson.

"He brings energy and life to our place so he's not going anywhere.

"The one thing you love about Ash is he's a bundle of energy and he fits our team.

"When he comes on he's lively and gives us a big lift. He's definitely not going anywhere."

Ashton Golding is staying at Huddersfield Giants. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Golding is in contention to start against Castleford Tigers on Friday night after veteran winger Jermaine McGillvary was ruled out with a minor injury.

"He's got a little bit of a tweak on his hamstring," said Watson.

"It's nothing major and should only be a short one. He just felt it tighten up in the game last week.

"He hasn't run at all with us this week so he's not available to play. We don't know how long it will be but it's just a tightening more than anything else."

Jermaine McGillvary sits out the round four clash. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

The game comes too soon for new signing Jake Connor, while Kevin Naiqama remains sidelined after sitting out last week's win over Wakefield with a groin issue.

Watson has vowed to take no chances with the former St Helens outside back.

"He ran Monday and Tuesday but the medical team have just asked us to give him the extra week to make sure when he comes back, he stays back," said Watson.

"He had a bit of a tear so they don't want to aggravate that and make it worse so he has to come out at some point. They want him to fully heal.

"While we're pretty fresh with players, it makes sense. I thought (Jake) Bibby came in and did a real good job last week.

"He's under no pressure to come back out there and play."

Yorkshire is bracing itself for heavy snow in the build-up to Friday's match at the John Smith's Stadium.

Watson is optimistic that the fixture will go ahead as scheduled.

"We asked the stadium to let us train on the pitch tomorrow morning as a safety net but they said we can't because they're worrying there's going to be too much snow," he said.

"They've been trying to get it marked out today for Friday. They're going to keep us off tomorrow so we're going to have to train somewhere else.

"The game itself will be on. Huddersfield has always managed to get games on.