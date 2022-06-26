Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson on Ricky Leutele injury and Toby King-Jake Wardle swap deal

Leutele scored one of Huddersfield's seven tries to take his 2022 Super League tally to nine but his afternoon was cut short by a knee injury.

"He doesn't look great at the moment," said Watson.

"It looks like a collision on the knees. I'm hoping it's not too bad because you always worry about medials and things like that when it's on your knee.

Ricky Leutele receives treatment. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"He's got a crutch at the moment to support him but fingers crossed it won't be too bad."

Leutele's injury could open the door for new signing Toby King to make his Giants debut at Castleford Tigers on Friday night.

The Huddersfield-born centre was involved in the swap deal that saw Jake Wardle join Warrington Wolves after informing the club that he needed a change.

"Jake spoke to us about wanting to move somewhere else to get some guaranteed football," he said.

Huddersfield Giants celebrate Jermaine McGillvary's try. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"We wouldn't let him go unless we got somebody as good or better because we want a top squad and want to compete for things.

"Toby King is a win-win for us. He's an outstanding player and somebody who can lift our squad to another level. On his day he's unplayable.

"If anything has happened with Ricky, we're in a good position because we've got an international player of great calibre to come in for us."

Leroy Cudjoe got off the mark this year with a hat-trick, while Jermaine McGillvary scored his 200th Huddersfield try to put the seal on a sixth straight Super League win.

"Outstanding for Jez and a big one for his right centre Leroy as well," added Watson.

"I don't think he'd scored this year and he scored three today, and Jez has set him up as well with a little flick pass which is good.

"They're a great combination for us on the right edge and have been great servants to Huddersfield as well. Jez deserves all the credit he gets."

The victory moved the Giants up to third in the table but Watson insisted his team must improve if they are to go on to reach a first Grand Final.

"We were really good attack-wise," he said on the second-half display.

"There was clear communication between the spine of the team.

"I'd just say our defence was a little bit sloppy at times, which is something we need to tidy up if we want to be that top-four team competing to go to a Grand Final."

Hull KR, meanwhile, sit two points adrift of the top six after failing to build on an encouraging start.

Matt Parcell opened the scoring inside 90 seconds but the Robins failed to recover from the loss of George King and Ryan Hall.

Rovers head coach Tony Smith said: "Hopefully not too bad with George.

"He had a hamstring tighten up on him. We're hoping he didn't strain it or tear it and that it's just a tightening of it. Whether he makes next week or not, we're not sure.