Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson provides latest on futures of Jermaine McGillvary and Leroy Cudjoe

Ian Watson has told Huddersfield Giants stalwart Jermaine McGillvary that there will be a new contract for him at the end of the year if he continues the form he showed in Perpignan last week.

The 35-year-old was a standout performer in Huddersfield's stunning win over Super League leaders Catalans Dragons, running for a season-high 235 metres from 21 carries and making seven tackle busts in a tireless display.

It was a timely return to form for the former England winger as he pushes for a new deal that would extend his career into one final year.

After missing the end of last season with a knee injury, McGillvary has been restricted to eight appearances this year due to hamstring, shoulder and bicep issues.

The veteran will retire if Huddersfield opt against an extension but Watson has offered him hope of playing on for his hometown club.

"The conversation we had with him was honest and open," said Watson.

"The amount of games he's missed and the injuries he's been picking up, you never kind of know.

"You look at his performance last week and you're signing him all day long on the back of that. It's for Jez to keep turning out those kinds of performances.

Jermaine McGillvary is bidding for a new contract at Huddersfield. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"Ten more of them and he'll probably get back in the England team as well!"

Another hometown favourite Leroy Cudjoe is also out of contract at the end of the season.

Watson has confirmed that the 35-year-old, who is poised to make his 350th appearance for the club against Wakefield Trinity tomorrow, will be offered a new deal.

"There's a break after this so hopefully we do our job and the club can start looking at a couple of them," said Watson, who is being "selective" on the recruitment front as he tinkers with his squad.

Leroy Cudjoe is set to extend his stay at the Giants. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"Hopefully Leroy gets sorted out pretty quickly. Leroy will be here next year. He's a great bloke and great for the group.

"His body is pretty fresh because he's had a few big injuries and a bit of time out of the game.

"He's a lot fresher than what you'd expect somebody to be at his age. He can definitely go around again."

The defeat of Catalans has eased the pressure on the Giants ahead of a date with basement side Wakefield.

Watson is not getting carried away with just a second win in 10 games, with the Huddersfield coach only focused on moving eight points clear of Trinity.

"In the bigger scheme of things in terms of the table, it was a big result," he said.

"To be able to go to Catalans where they hadn't lost for a fair while and win was a good result and a great team performance.

"We're just going week to week now. We're playing every game as if it is our last. While it was a great performance and a great result, we've had one win.

"What we need to do is back that up and prove we are a good team."

The game in the south of France ended a testing five-game road trip for the Giants.

Watson is hoping to benefit from home comforts in the first of six remaining fixtures at the John Smith's Stadium.

