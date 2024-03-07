Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson provides positive update on Andre Savelio and teases potential loan move for Jake Bibby
The back-rower joined Ian Watson's side from Hull FC in the off-season but has been a frustrated spectator in the early rounds.
There is light at the end of the tunnel for Savelio following a breakthrough this week.
"It's real positive," said Giants boss Watson ahead of Friday's trip to Castleford Tigers.
"Yesterday we had a real good call from the specialist that's been dealing with him, so he's been able to move forward now.
"He's still a few weeks away from returning to any kind of full contact action but it's real positive the direction it's going in now with Dre.
"It was something to do with the brain. He's worked through that and has been really good. You can see the strides he's made in and around the players. He's starting to be the Dre we had at the start of pre-season.
"It's positive for us as well with Harry (Rushton) coming back, Joe Greenwood will not be too far off now and we've obviously got Yatesy (Luke Yates) back."
Yates sat out the opening three rounds after being hit with a ban in the wake of the pre-season friendly against the Tigers in February.
Watson is expecting a captain's contribution from the loose forward on his return to Wheldon Road.
"He's been chomping at the bit," said Watson. "He's been a little bit more perky and chatty this week.
"I'm looking for a big game off Yatesy. He's excited to be back.
"He's a good captain, a good leader and does the right things as well. Hopefully he can come in and do what he's here to do which is perform on a weekend."
Jake Bibby is another player who has had to be patient at the start of the new season.
The former Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors outside back made 18 appearances in his debut season at Huddersfield but has yet to feature this year, raising the prospect of a potential loan move.
"Jake has put his head down and is working hard," said Watson.
"His focus is trying to play for Huddersfield. He signed a contract for Huddersfield and is more than happy here.
"Like most players, he wants to play. He'll play this weekend for our reserves to get a bit of a game.
"Sometimes you've got to look at the quality and level of player that you're dealing with – and Super League is the level Jake deserves to be playing at.
"To get him up to speed for when he does come in to play for us, we're going to have to probably look at something like that in the not-too-distant future."
