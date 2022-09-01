Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson provides Theo Fages update as he predicts play-off opponents

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The influential half-back suffered a head injury in last week's defeat at Leeds Rhinos and was conspicuous by his absence when Watson named his 21-man squad for tomorrow's visit of Wakefield Trinity.

Fages passed his HIA on the night but has not trained this week after missing the win over Warrington Wolves and faces a race against time to be fit for the start of the play-offs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former St Helens playmaker has missed 14 of Huddersfield's 30 games this year, including the Challenge Cup final.

Theo Fages took a bang to the head against Leeds Rhinos. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Watson has wrapped Fages in cotton wool this week in the hope that he will be fit and firing for the eliminator at the John Smith's Stadium next Saturday.

"Fingers crossed he should be (available for the play-offs)," said the Giants head coach.

"We're looking after him. He did his HIA at the Leeds game and passed it but he had a knock earlier on in the season so the doctor wanted to make sure that Theo was right going forward looking at the bigger picture.

"They're looking after him the right way. He's been out of training for us this week and with the medical team.

Luke Yates and Joe Greenwood have played big minutes this season. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"Hopefully he's right for the play-offs."

Huddersfield are already assured of a top-four finish but Watson has named a strong squad for the final game of the regular season against Wakefield.

He will, however, use the match as an opportunity to rest hardworking forwards Luke Yates and Joe Greenwood.

"There's a couple who have been named in the squad that won't play," said Watson. "We're making sure we look after them and get them right.

Huddersfield Giants suffered Challenge Cup heartbreak in May. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"Luke has played a hell of a lot of games. Joe Greenwood has been phenomenal for us and has played a hell of a lot of games as well.

"He won't play this weekend. He's played the most out of all the forwards this year so we want to make sure he's right for the play-offs."

A win for Huddersfield would secure third place, a marked improvement on last season when the club finished ninth.

After reaching the Challenge Cup final and falling just short against Wigan Warriors, Watson believes the Giants are changing perceptions.

Ian Watson has been impressed with resurgent Wakefield Trinity. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"This is another opportunity for us to show everybody where the club is trying to build to," he said.

"If we can finish third, that shows a massive progression and gives us a good footing to go forward next year.

"If we can have a real tilt at the Grand Final on the back of that as well, it will be a real positive for us going forward."

"We've played a hell of a lot of games this year and hopefully we've got a few more games to come and we can feature in another final."

Huddersfield are waiting to discover their opponents in the opening round of the play-offs with Salford Red Devils, Leeds and Castleford Tigers all in the frame to finish sixth.

While he does not have a preference, Watson has a suspicion that he will come up against former club Salford.

"I'm not really bothered, to be fair," he said.

"Using my crystal ball, I think Leeds beat Castleford. It's well known the issues that Castleford have and Radders (Lee Radford) has been pretty public in stating the amount of injuries they've had. They've had some real bad luck at the back end of the year when they were going so well.

"I potentially think that Warrington will get Salford as well."

The Giants must first negotiate a Wakefield side in high spirits on the back of four straight wins.

Watson was impressed with the way Willie Poching went about steering Trinity to safety.

"Willie has done an outstanding job," said Watson.

"Everyone looks at the table but he had to rebuild a hell of a lot of the team last year with the lowest budget in Super League by far. He's brought players in from the lower leagues or junior Super League players who have got potential but are not quite at that full level yet.

"Whilst it looked like it was going to be really difficult at one point, to be able to re-energise a group and refocus them at the back end of the year to get the job done is credit to what Willie has been doing at Wakefield and the players as well for the way they've dug in.