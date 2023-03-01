Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson questions Wakefield Trinity pitch usage as he reacts to inspection outcome

Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson believes the late drama around the fixture against Wakefield Trinity was avoidable after claiming the hybrid surface has been overused during the bedding-in period.

The Belle Vue pitch was passed fit just two days out from the Super League clash following an inspection on Wednesday afternoon.

The surface was given the green light after it was first laid in September but complaints by Catalans Dragons forced a reinspection.

Watson has told his Huddersfield team to park any concerns about the type of infected wounds that led to seven Catalans players taking antibiotics.

"You're always a little bit worried after what you've seen throughout the week," said Watson following the news that the pitch had passed the inspection.

"We've got to put that to the back of our minds now. It's about being professional and going there and doing a job.

"We train on those kinds of surfaces all the time anyway. We've got a really good surface that we train on at Siddal that is very similar to the one that Wakefield have got.

"All this could probably have been avoided by a bit more proper planning. It looks like it's been a little bit overused since it's been first put down to not allow the grass to knit.

Ian Watson's side will play on the controversial Belle Vue surface on Friday night. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We're going there to get a job done so we've got to focus on that and not worry about the pitch."

The Giants began their season a week later than the rest of their Super League rivals due to St Helens' involvement in the World Club Challenge.

Watson, whose side were beaten by Warrington Wolves in round two, expressed his relief after avoiding a potential fixture pile-up later in the year.

"I'm made up," said Watson, who confirmed Huddersfield put forward several alternative options in an attempt to play the match come what may.

Catalans Dragons were left to count the cost of their round one win at Belle Vue. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We need the game to be on. We're already a week behind everyone else so we couldn't have another week off.

"It would have been detrimental to us and probably given us two 'Easter periods' as well later on in the season. They've been taken out for a reason because of the welfare of the players.

"It would have been something that would have kicked us in the teeth."

To guard against potential injuries, the Huddersfield players could wear protective clothing on Friday night.

"That's an option," added Watson. "It's something we're going to put to the players tomorrow.

"A lot of our players train in skins anyway on the field we train on. Some might feel a bit more comfortable wearing them.

"It'll be up to the players to decide what's best for them. We're just happy the game is on."

Wakefield chairman John Minards has sprung to the defence of the club’s pitch, stressing that any teething problems will be quickly ironed out.

“It is still in its first year, but we’re confident that what we’ve put down here will be a first-class playing surface that is among the best in the game,” Minards told the PA news agency.

