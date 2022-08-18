Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson quickly shifts focus after securing play-off spot

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game was in the balance at the interval but Huddersfield flexed their muscles in the second half to confirm a top-six spot with three games to spare.

The Giants' next objective is to secure a top-two finish and the rewards that come with it.

"It was always in our sights," said Watson, whose side are now within a point of second-placed Wigan.

Huddersfield Giants celebrate Tui Lolohea's try. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"We've had a tough month but we picked three wins up which is pleasing.

"We got taught a lesson in the first half against Salford in how you should approach a game.

"If we'd have won that, we would be sat one point in front of Wigan and would be putting the pressure on them. We missed a little bit of an opportunity last week.

"If you finish second, for one you're not playing St Helens at St Helens in the semi-finals, you've got a home tie and a week off.

"With the congestion of fixtures where it's a little bit chaotic, that's a big plus. It's probably more important this year than it would have been any other year."

Boosted by the return of Ricky Leutele, Huddersfield looked more like their old selves as they ran in five second-half tries.

Watson is hoping for a favour from former club Salford Red Devils, who face fourth-placed Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

"Our defensive attitude this week was outstanding and that's basically what we build our game on," he said.

"First half we made eight or nine errors and had some discipline issues but second half we were outstanding and clinical when we got opportunities.

"We've done a good job today and done Salford a favour as well. If they can beat Catalans at the weekend, that'd be really good for us."

The result means Castleford will drop out of the top six if Salford and Leeds Rhinos both win this weekend.

Tigers head coach Lee Radford remains hopeful of keeping the season alive.

"There's more than one way to skin a cat: either you can crawl into the play-offs, get some momentum or rest," said Radford, whose side face Salford and Leeds in the final week of the regular campaign.

"We'll review that, show our disappointment in certain areas and will be better for next week.