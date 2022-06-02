Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson reveals extent of Chris Hill injury as he confirms Will Pryce return

Chris Hill saw his Challenge Cup final cut short. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Hill was forced off in the first half of the Challenge Cup final in clear discomfort and could only watch on as Huddersfield suffered late heartbreak.

The 34-year-old has since been told he will be sidelined for up to 10 weeks, an outcome the Giants would have happily taken last Saturday.

"It's better than we thought," said Watson.

Chris Hill in action at Tottenham. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"It looked terrible after he came off and we thought it was going to be about four months.

"It's not that now so he's going to be about eight weeks, maximum 10 weeks.

"While that still seems quite high, it's a hell of a lot better than what was reported at first."

Huddersfield will also be without Oliver Russell when they take on Catalans Dragons in Perpignan tomorrow night.

The half-back was given the all-clear to face Wigan Warriors at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but he will not be risked this week as he continues to nurse a hamstring issue.

Will Pryce will be the man to replace Russell on his return from a 10-match ban, while Michael Lawrence and Adam O'Brien were also named as starters by Watson.

The Giants head coach expects Pryce in particular to lift his team on the back of a painful defeat.

"It's his personality and his energy," said Watson.

"He was obviously involved in the squad at Wembley and we spoke about him using that as an experience of things to come in his future.

"He was really professional but he was also bubbly and excited which rubs off on some of the other players.

"This week he's ready to play. He's been chomping at the bit and can't wait to get over to France and get the kick-off under way.

"His energy levels will definitely lift other people in and around him."

A trip to the south of France to face the second-placed Dragons is a tough assignment a week on from a Challenge Cup final loss but Watson is backing his team to respond positively to the setback.

"It's still there in the back of our minds but we've got to move on," he said.

"You want to do something about it now and change what's been done.

"It's the perfect game for me. It's a top challenge again and you want those challenges. What you don't want is going into a game thinking that you should be winning that game.

"They've had two weeks to prepare for this one and will be thinking they're ready to beat us.