Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson reveals extent of Jake Connor injury

The 28-year-old rejoined the Giants last week with former club Hull FC revealing in their statement that he had undergone post-season surgery.

Watson has cleared up any confusion over the extent of the injury in an interview with GiantsTV.

"He's had a PCL which he injured in his last game of the season for Hull FC and a microfracture," said Watson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's already had the operation and after speaking to our medical team and quite a few people in Australia, most players have been coming back between four and six or maybe seven months.

"The treatment is completely different now. Years ago they just used to drill the hell out of it to make it bleed and form. That would be something like nine, 10 months.

"Surgeons are miles better now. I believe Liam Sutcliffe had one at Leeds last year and he came back in about five months so they did a great job on him.

"We've spoken to a couple of football physios over here as well and they're saying between four and six months. He said if everything goes perfect, he should be fit for the start of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Connor is awarded the Betfred man of the match award after victory over Leeds Rhinos. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's down to the individual player and how they recover."

Watson has vowed not to rush Connor back at the start of his second spell at the club.

"It's not a concern because it's not just about right now with Jake," added Watson. "It's a longer-term vision as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad