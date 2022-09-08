Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson reveals half-back decision as he reacts to awards snubs

Pryce started alongside Russell in the final two games of the regular season and was the match-winner in last week's golden-point victory over Wakefield Trinity.

Fages' return to full fitness left Watson with a selection dilemma ahead of Saturday's home play-off showdown with Salford.

The Giants head coach has decided to go with the half-back pairing that guided Huddersfield to the Challenge Cup final.

Will Pryce celebrates his side's golden-point victory over Wakefield. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Olly Russell and Theo will start," said Watson.

"It was a tough decision but I go back to the Challenge Cup semi-finals and final at the start of the year and how well young Oliver Russell handled those moments.

"Will has yet to face a few of them. Do I think he can handle it? One hundred per cent but Oliver Russell is in the driving seat at this moment in time."

The return of Fages is a major boost for the Giants as they aim to move to within 80 minutes of a maiden Grand Final.

Theo Fages hands Huddersfield Giants a timely boost. (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The former St Helens half-back was forced to sit out the cup final in May and his absence was felt by Huddersfield in an agonising defeat by Wigan Warriors.

Watson is backing Fages and Russell - so instrumental in the semi-final win over Hull KR at Elland Road - to set the tone.

"They have that big-game experience," said Watson, who has confirmed Russell will start with the kicking duties.

"There's probably nobody better than Theo in the competition in terms of what he's done over the last few years.

Oliver Russell lines up a penalty against Salford Red Devils. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"You could probably argue Jonny Lomax. Those two have ruled the roost for three or four years now consistently in big games. The way they handle big games is huge for teams.

"Olly Russell has stepped up in the absence of Theo at times and managed to control things. To be able to do what we want to do we need that control from the start of the game."

Huddersfield finished third yet had only one player in the Super League Dream Team and were overlooked for the Young Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Man of Steel shortlists.

Watson is not overly concerned about the lack of recognition.

Chris McQueen was Huddersfield Giants' sole Dream Team representative. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Hopefully we get that as a team," he said.

"Did I personally think there would be others from Huddersfield in the Dream Team? Yeah. Did I think there would be a Young Player of the Year in there? Yeah.

"That's one thing Huddersfield haven't had the recognition for - the amount of young players we've got playing in the first team.

"You look at what Owen Trout, Oliver Wilson, Sam Hewitt, Oliver Russell and Will Pryce have done this year - they've been phenomenal.