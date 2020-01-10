Huddersfield Giants change captain as Aidan Sezer gets the nod

AIDAN Sezer says he is " privileged" after the NRL signing was named as Huddersfield Giants' new captain.

READ MORE: Castleford Tigers signing ready to step out of his dad's shadow

The Australian scrum-half is one of the club's biggest captures in the summer era after recently joining from Grand Finalists Canberra Raiders.

He will replace Leroy Cudjoe - the ex-England centre who has endured an injury-plagued couple of seasons - as captain in 2020.

"I feel very privileged to have the opportunity to captain the Giants and have the belief from a great bunch of lads and the coaching staff," said Sezer.

“I feel being a good captain takes selflessness and performance. With these two attributes you can lead effectively.

“I’m now excited about the year ahead, relishing the prospect of being half-back and captain at the Giants.

"Hopefully I can do the badge proud and we as a club can have a good 2020.”

Huddersfield coach Simon Woolford has been delighted with the 28-year-old since his arrival from Australia and he is set to debut against Halifax on Sunday in England winger Jermaine McGillvary's testimonial game.

"He’s our on field general and that’s what we bought him here for," said Woolford.

"Since we brought him in, the impact on the group has been amazing and has made him the natural candidate.

"He’s a leader on and off the field - which is vital when considering your captain

"I had a good chat with Leroy and he supports the decision. He wants to focus on getting fit to play and recovering to make an impact in 2020 and we both felt that he didn't need the distraction of the captaincy."