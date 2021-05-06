Huddersfield Giants' Chris McQueen planning to stay in Super League next year

Huddersfield Giants' Chris McQueen celebrates scoring against St Helens earlier this season. (ALLAN MCKENZIE/SWPIX)

The ex-Queensland State of Origin star turns 34 in August but has been one of the West Yorkshire club’s leading players so far this term.

Ever-present in Ian Watson’s side, McQueen started the campaign in the back-row but played centre in their last two outings, including Sunday’s 14-13 win over Leeds Rhinos - their first Super League success this term.

The former South Sydney player, who earned a solitary England cap in 2017, retains his place there for tomorrow’s Challenge Cup quarter-final against St Helens.

McQueen joined Huddersfield last September, initially on a short-term deal after leaving Wests Tigers, but soon signed a one-year contract for 2021.

Asked about his plans for 2022, he said: “As it is at the moment, my contract has a clause in it that if I play 60 per cent of the games this year, that upgrades next year.

“I’m fully planning to do that so as far as I’m concerned I’ll have that contract next year.

“I have enjoyed it (at Huddersfield). I've enjoyed the footy side of things. “We’d like a bit more success but we’ll keep working hard and get there.

England's Chris McQueen in action against Samoa in 2017. (Mitch Cameron/SWpix.com)

“It’s been a bit difficult off the field; we’ve been in lockdown and it’s been a cold winter, the coldest I’ve ever experienced.

“Off the field it’s been a bit of a different experience but certainly around the footy side of things I’m really enjoying it.”

McQueen, who won the 2014 NRL Grand Final with Souths before joining Gold Coast Titans, has been impressed with the competition.

“With no disrespect, in Australia, everyone probably carries on that it (NRL) is leaps and bounds in front,” he said.

“But it’s really not. I came over here and I’ve been surprised. It’s been really enjoyable just how high quality the football is over here. I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Meanwhile, Watson says he is expecting to keep largely the same side that defeated Leeds so there will be no return for ex-England centre Leroy Cudjoe who is in the 21-man squad.