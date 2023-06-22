Huddersfield Giants coach Ian Watson cools 'mini Grand Final' talk ahead of crunch Leeds Rhinos clash

Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson has cooled talk of a 'mini Grand Final' at Headingley after putting faith in his side to come good in the second half of the Super League season.

The 10th-placed Giants face fellow underachievers Leeds Rhinos tomorrow night knowing a seventh defeat in eight matches could effectively end their hopes of another Old Trafford tilt.

Huddersfield, who finished third last season before falling at the first hurdle in the play-offs, are eight points adrift of the top six with 13 games remaining.

West Yorkshire rivals Leeds are two points better off but have won just once in seven matches themselves, a run of form that has increased the importance of this week's clash in Rohan Smith's eyes.

"It's a mini Grand Final for both of us coming off a week of reset," said the Rhinos head coach. "It's a pivotal game for the season."

Huddersfield's star-studded squad have fallen way below expectations so far this year but Watson believes that is a reflection of a stronger competition.

"I get the concept of what he's saying but every game is a big game in Super League now," said Watson, who revealed Jake Connor will line up for the reserves this week.

"There are no easy wins like there maybe was 10 years ago. The level of competition is good across the board now so it's a tight competition.

Huddersfield’s Theo Fages celebrates with team-mates after scoring a try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"You can build it up into whatever you want but you've got to turn up every week ready to perform. If you don't, you get beat."

Promoted Leigh Leopards sit third after defying expectations, while Salford Red Devils are well placed for another crack at the play-offs.

Watson has not given up hope of making a late run for the top six.

"I think it'll be later on in the season when the league table starts to take a little bit more shape," he said.

Jake Connor will play for the reserves this week. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Make no mistake about it, it's a massive game for us and one that we need to win.

"Nothing has changed. It's there for us to go after. We've had a sticky first period but the group is pretty strong and united in what it's doing.

"We know we've got quality there. If we get our best team out on the field, it can trouble anybody on its day.

"We're fairly confident we can go alright this back end of the season."

Watson had to contend with injury issues throughout the first half of the campaign but can call on Jermaine McGillvary and Joe Greenwood this week as the Giants edge closer to full strength.

The former Salford coach expects Huddersfield to be stronger for their early-season travails.

"What we've got to do is learn from what's happened," added Watson.

"We've faced a hell of a lot of adversity in the first half of the season. It's like life – there are always ups and downs and it's a rollercoaster with highs and lows. It's how you handle yourself and come through it.

"If we keep working hard and doing the right thing, it will turn. The boys have worked really hard the last few weeks and hopefully it will turn for us on Friday.