Huddersfield Giants coach Ian Watson has no shortage of options on the wing

PLENTY TO PONDER: Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson has some decisions to make about who to play on the wing in 2022. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

That is especially true in the wing position given the players at his disposal for 2022.

Although Darnell McIntosh has left for Hull FC, Huddersfield are not short of talent looking to claim his spot.

England international Jermaine McGillvary, of course, will be on the right side but, out on the left, Watson has not one but two Senior brothers looking to make their mark.

Innes Senior has spent the last two seasons on loan at Wakefield Trinity where the rangy 21-year-old has gained crucial game-time to improve his own performances.

He now returns to John Smith’s Stadium looking to make a Giants spot his own but the Academy product must fight twin brother Louis, who played ten of Huddersfield’s last 13 games last term to lay down his own marker.

All of that said, there is a third unexpected option available to Watson – ex-Leeds Rhinos full-back Ash Golding.

With teenage star Will Pryce earmarked for the No1 role in 2022, Golding has been given McIntosh’s old No5 jersey, suggesting the Jamaican international could find himself playing out wide when the campaign gets underway in February. He will be looking to make a significant contribution given he has endured rotten luck with injuries since moving from Headingley, playing just 11 games in 2020 and only ten last term.

FRESH OPTION: Huddersfield Giants' Ashton Golding could be an unexpected option on the wing for coach Ian Watson in 2022. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

But Watson knows what the effervescent 25-year-old can do and said: “Ash is one of those players that you just want in your squad.

“He’s such a good guy to have around and has such utility value as well.

“He plays the game with a load of energy and we do think – if he’s not pushing for the number one jersey – that he can be pushing for a starting place somewhere else.

“We’ve spoken with Ash about that and him competing and he was really good and open to it.

OUT TO IMPRESS: Innes Senior has returned from a two-year loan spell at Wakefield and is looking to cement a place on the wing at Huddersfield Giants. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Basically, he just wants to play. Wherever he gets in the team, he’s happy to play. He played nine for us last season as well and did a great job there. He came off the bench in a couple of games and has played a couple of positions already for us.

“He’s one of those you want in there but can he be a starting winger?

“Time will probably tell on that, if I’m honest.”

Golding, who spent time on loan at Bradford Bulls last term, has played out wide before.

“When he first came in at Leeds, I think he played a couple of games on the wing,” added Watson, about a player who was just 17 when he debuted for his hometown club in 2014.

“And it wouldn’t be too difficult for someone like Ash who is a smart player anyway.

“He will pick things up quickly regardless and it gives more competition to the Senior boys and Jez.

“They (Senior twins) will compete hard for it and have been really good in pre-season.”

Meanwhile, Watson revealed Giants have been hit with some Covid cases but is not unduly concerned.