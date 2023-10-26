HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have signing of experienced half Adam Clune from Newcastle Knights on a three-year deal.

Clune (pictured) comes to Super League having spent the vast majority of his career in the NRL with the St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle.

Giants’ coach Ian Watson has brought the 28-year-old on board having been impressed by his strong kicking and passing game, believing it will add plenty of depth to the Giants' ranks.

"His desire and smarts to lead the team shone through while talking to him,” said Watson.

INCOMING: Adam Clune has swapped Newcastle Knights in the NRL for Huddersfield Giants in Super League on a three-year deal starting in 2024.

"He is the organisational playmaker that we sorely missed last year and will now compliment our team perfectly.

Clune said Watson was a key reason behind him joining the Giants.

"Any time I sign with a team the coach is always an important consideration,” said Clune.

“I had a few chats with Watto prior to signing and he got me really excited about being a part of the playing group and the club.”

PLEASED: Huddersfield Giants head coach, Ian Watson.

On what he believes he can bring to the Giants for the 2024 season and beyond, he added: “My focus is to do my job as a half-back by getting the team around the park, communicating really well, having a strong kicking game and creating time and space for the players around me.