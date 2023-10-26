Huddersfield Giants coach Ian Watson persuades playmaker Adam Clune to make switch from NRL's Newcastle Knights
Clune (pictured) comes to Super League having spent the vast majority of his career in the NRL with the St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle.
Giants’ coach Ian Watson has brought the 28-year-old on board having been impressed by his strong kicking and passing game, believing it will add plenty of depth to the Giants' ranks.
"His desire and smarts to lead the team shone through while talking to him,” said Watson.
"He is the organisational playmaker that we sorely missed last year and will now compliment our team perfectly.
Clune said Watson was a key reason behind him joining the Giants.
"Any time I sign with a team the coach is always an important consideration,” said Clune.
“I had a few chats with Watto prior to signing and he got me really excited about being a part of the playing group and the club.”
On what he believes he can bring to the Giants for the 2024 season and beyond, he added: “My focus is to do my job as a half-back by getting the team around the park, communicating really well, having a strong kicking game and creating time and space for the players around me.
"I am looking forward to being part of a team that plays an entertaining but tough brand of footy."