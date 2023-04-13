Huddersfield Giants coach Ian Watson weighs up big call with sights on emulating Catalans Dragons

Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson is weighing up whether to hand young half-back Kieran Rush his debut against Catalans Dragons after Olly Russell joined Theo Fages on the sidelines.

Russell will miss two months after suffering a hamstring injury in training last week, while Fages is not due back until June due to a calf problem.

Academy product Rush has been drafted into the 21-man squad to help ease Huddersfield's early-season injury issues.

"It's huge," said Watson on the loss of Russell.

"We feel like we're going in the right direction but we're just missing some of our major players who would maybe help us turn the tight losses into wins.

"It hurts the group in that way but it gives other players opportunities to step up and stake a claim to get a position in the team. We're looking at it positively rather than negatively.

"We've got young Kieran Rush who is our next closest to an Oliver Russell or Theo Fages-type player. He could get his debut at some point.

"We've been waxing about how well he's been doing in training so he might get his opportunity to show what he's about."

Ian Watson is dealing with an early-season injury headache. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

The 20-year-old Rush played all three games for Jamaica in the World Cup and has gained first-team experience in League 1 with Swinton Lions and Rochdale Hornets.

Watson would have no qualms about throwing the youngster in against Catalans to complement creative trio Jake Connor, Tui Lolohea and Will Pryce.

"I'd be quite excited to see how he goes because he's very methodical in how he plays the game, very similar to Olly and Theo,” said Watson.

“We saw what he could do in the World Cup. Playing New Zealand is no easy feat when they have the size of players running on their edge.

Kieran Rush during a pre-season friendly against Dewsbury Rams last year. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"Physically he’s good. He doesn’t shy away, has a great kicking game and we’d be really confident putting him in. He’s a good kid. Everyone who meets him loves him.”

Huddersfield head into tomorrow's home date with the Dragons off the pace in Super League after suffering a fourth defeat in seven games at Leeds Rhinos last time out.

Watson views Steve McNamara's side as a good example to the Giants as they aim to overcome their injury problems and climb the table.

"We need to win now," said Watson, whose side finished third last season.

"We said we'd start a little bit slowly and build – and I think we are building.

"The key thing for us now is to win. It doesn't matter how you get that win, you just get that win now.

"Catalans are quite similar in that they've had quite a bit of adversity within their squad. They've still been picking up those wins but are coming up against those higher-level opponents now.