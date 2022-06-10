The 37-year-old was part of the Giants team that lost to Warrington Wolves at Wembley in the 2009 final.

Nathan Brown's side went on to lose both play-off games the following month as their season fizzled out.

Robinson is confident the class of 2022 will avoid the same fate, helped by a mid-season cup final.

Huddersfield Giants celebrate their win over Catalans Dragons. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"For somebody who's been there and lost in finals, it can be horrendous for a couple of months," said the Huddersfield assistant coach. "It took me about three or four months to get over it.

"You've obviously got to be disappointed. For a lot of them it's a childhood ambition to win the Challenge Cup and to lose it in the manner that we did is heartbreaking.

"But we spoke about it being a catalyst for where we're going as a group. The boys responded really, really well."

Huddersfield's reaction to their painful Challenge Cup defeat was emphatically positive, becoming the first side to win at Catalans Dragons in Super League this year despite making a raft of changes.

Luke Robinson is consoled by Lee Briers after the 2009 Challenge Cup final. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The Giants' next assignment is a date with Leeds Rhinos at the John Smith's Stadium tonight.

Robinson is wary of a rejuvenated Rhinos outfit under new head coach Rohan Smith.

"They're playing quite good rugby," said Robinson.

"If you look at their actual record over the last few games, they've picked up a fair few results.

Luke Robinson during a pre-match warm-up. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"When a new coach comes in you usually get a bit of a lift. From what I can gather he's a really good coach and thinks really in depth about the game.

"What you're going to get from Leeds is a little bit of adlib rugby where they pass the ball around and have two nines that can be devastating if we let them control the ruck speed.

"Kruise and Brad Dwyer are electric out of there. They're two key men we've got to stop."

Ian Watson rang the changes last week with Oliver Russell among the players to drop out of team beaten by Wigan Warriors at Tottenham.

The half-back is still nursing hamstring and shoulder issues but Huddersfield are confident regardless of who takes the field.

"Oliver Russell is carrying a bit of a niggle and a knock," said Robinson.

"He not only had a bad hamstring going into the final but he also hurt his AC as well.

"He's in contention but we'll see how he pulls up from training. We're not sure about him.

"But what Watto does within his sides is make sure the drop-off from the 17 to the 25 isn't that big and every player who comes in can do a job.

"Rotation will keep happening throughout the year until we get to the business end."

The Giants have been particularly strong at home this season, winning seven of their eight games as they look to make the John Smith's Stadium a fortress.

"We've made a bit of a thing this year about winning our home games," added Robinson. "You want to play good rugby when you're at home.

"The crowd have been getting behind us this year. We're obviously not the greatest in numbers but they've been really vocal.

"We want to keep that form going. It's all about consistency. Early on in the year but as the season progresses it's about good rugby as well and being consistent.