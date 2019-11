Huddersfield Giants' FULL 2020 Super League fixture list revealed

Huddersfield Giants' new signing Kenny Edwards has an instant chance to face his former Catalans Dragons team-mates.

READ MORE: Former Great Britain boss hails the demise of Easter Monday rugby league

The New Zealand second-row - one of Giants' big signings for 2020 after joining from Dragons - could make his debut in Perpignan as the West Yorkshire club head there for their first game of the new Super League season on February Sat February 1.

February

Sat 1 Catalans Dragons (a) 6pm

Sun 9 Leeds Rhinos (h) 3pm

Fri 14 Salford Red Devils (a) 7.45pm*

Fri 23 Hull KR (a) 7.45pm

March

Sun 1 Wigan Warriors (h) 3pm

Fri 6 St Helens (a) 7.45pm

Fri 13 Wakefield Trinity (a) 7.45pm

Thurs 19 Hull FC (h) 7.45pm*

Fri 27 Toronto Wolfpack (h) 7.45pm

April

Sun 12 Castleford Tigers (a) 3pm*

Sun 19 Warrington Wolves (h) 3pm

Sun 26 Salford Red Devils (h) 3pm

May

Sun 3 Wigan Warriors (a) 3pm

Fri 15 Leeds Rhinos (a) 7.45pm

Sun 24 Toronto Wolfpack ** 12.30pm*

Fri 29 Wakefield Trinity (h) 7.45pm

June

Fri 12 Hull FC (a) 7.45pm

Fri 19 Catalans Dragons (h) 7.45pm

Fri 26 Wakefield Trinity (a) 7.45pm

July

Fri 3 St Helens (h) 7.45pm

Thur 9 Hull KR (h) 7.45pm*

Sat 25 Warrington Wolves (a) 3pm

Fri 31 Castleford Tigers (h) 7.45pm

August

Sat 8 Toronto Wolfpack (a) 1.30pm

Fri 14 Catalans Dragons (h) 7.45pm

Fri 21 Salford Red Devils (h) 7.45pm

Fri 28 St Helens (a) 7.45pm

September

Fri 4 Hull KR (h) 7.45pm

Fri 11 Castleford Tigers (a) 7.45pm

* for Sky Sports televised games

** Magic Weekend, Newcastle St James’ Park