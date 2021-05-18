Huddersfield Giants heading in right direction

Delighted: Giants head coach Ian Watson.

A crowd of 4,000 were in attendance for the first time in over 12 months but they were left disappointed as the Wolves failed to overturn a 20-0 half-time deficit, while the Giants claimed only their second win of the season.

Lee Gaskell scored two tries for Giants with Jermaine McGillvary and Kenny Edwards also touching down and Aiden Sezer landed five goals in their first win at Warrington in six years.

Watson said: “The lads were really good. It was an outstanding win. It’s a big one for us in terms of where we are at the moment.

“The fact that we have pushed St Helens really close and now beaten Leeds and Warrington, it bodes well for us going forward. We are not the finished article and there is plenty to work on but it’s a step in the right direction.

“We started the game really strongly and were clinical with the ball in the first half. In the second half we didn’t start well defensively and it took us a little time to deal with that and get the momentum back.”

He praised the atmosphere created by the fans, which he thought almost helped to get Wolves over the line.