Huddersfield Giants hooker Danny Levi released from contract as decision explained

Danny Levi has left Huddersfield Giants with immediate effect. (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

The 26-year-old, who made 30 appearances for the Giants in the 2022 Betfred Super League season, had another 12 months left on his contract but will return home after playing for Samoa in the World Cup.

Huddersfield managing director Richard Thewlis said: “Danny had been in dialogue with (coach) Ian Watson regarding potential options next year in the NRL for him over the past few months and, whilst we were very keen for him to stay, it would have been unfair given the circumstances which have now cropped up.

“Danny can leave with our very best wishes and return down under after his World Cup commitments with hopefully great memories of his time here as a Giant.

“We will always try to put the players and their family’s happiness and wellbeing as a priority and, in this instance, Danny has been straight with us throughout and made what I am sure is the right call for him and his young family which we support and were able to facilitate.