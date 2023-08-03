Huddersfield Giants injury latest as Ian Watson confirms interest in Andre Savelio

Ian Watson is hopeful Jermaine McGillvary will return from injury before the end of the season amid fears he may have played his last game for Huddersfield Giants.

The veteran winger was forced off with a hamstring injury in last week's win over Hull FC in a blow to his chances of landing a new deal with his hometown club.

"Jez is a little bit of a confusing one," said Watson.

"The scan wasn’t as clear as what we wanted it to be. His could be something between four weeks and maybe up to the end of the season.

"We have to get it rescanned in three weeks' time to know exactly where he’s at. He’s presenting really well so fingers crossed that’s a good sign and he’ll only be another four weeks missed."

McGillvary, who has made over 300 appearances for his beloved Giants, is fighting to extend his career into one final year.

The 35-year-old said recently that he will call time on his career at the end of the season if he fails to earn a new contract at Huddersfield.

Watson's sole focus is on getting McGillvary back on the field as quickly as possible.

Jermaine McGillvary finds himself back on the sidelines. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We don’t want to deal with that," said Watson.

"We want him to get back. You can never say never in any situation.

"I’ve just been speaking to Jez about it this morning and fingers crossed in three weeks he comes back with good news so he can play because I know he obviously wants to play again whether that’s now or potentially next year for Huddersfield.

"We’ll deal with that as we go forward."

Andre Savelio is on Huddersfield's radar. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Luke Yates was left nursing an ankle injury in the aftermath of the game against Hull but should return for the final few matches.

"Luckily for us, normally with syndesmosis you do it pretty badly but Luke’s had a tightrope in there from a previous injury so that seems to have held it together," said Watson.

"He’s fracture-free and hopefully should be four to six weeks. He’s pretty positive."

Meanwhile, Watson confirmed the club's interest in Andre Savelio as the back-rower approaches the end of his contract.

Love Rugby League has reported that the 28-year-old is on the verge of following Hull team-mate Adam Swift to the John Smith's Stadium.

“He’s somebody we’ve looked at," said Watson.

“He’s a good player and kind of the right age for us.

"He’s destructive in attack and played pretty well last week against us. He carried Oliver Russell nearly 25 metres down the field at one point.