Huddersfield Giants injury latest as Ian Watson confirms Theo Fages blow

Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson fears that he will be without Theo Fages for 12 weeks after the half-back sustained a calf injury in last Friday's win over Castleford Tigers.

The France international was forced off in the early stages and left the John Smith's Stadium in a protective boot.

Although the full extent of the issue has yet to be determined, Watson is facing up to being without Fages for a lengthy period.

"We're still waiting on the specialist report after a scan yesterday," he said during Wednesday's press conference.

"We're suspecting it's a high-grade soleus, which is behind the calf. If it is a high grade, it can be anywhere around 12 weeks.

"He didn't look good the last couple of days in training the way he was walking around. When he's out of his boot he's limping and has said it's not good at the moment.

"He was in a bad place on Monday. He was a little bit better on Tuesday getting his head around the injury."

Fresh from a man-of-the-match performance off the bench against Castleford, Will Pryce will partner Olly Russell in the halves when Wigan Warriors visit the John Smith's Stadium this Friday.

Theo Fages is facing a spell on the sidelines. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

The match comes too soon for Jake Connor as he completes his recovery from an off-season knee operation.

"From the medical team it's a week too early but probably not from Jake," said Watson.

"He wanted to be named when he saw that Theo was going to be out but we want to make sure he’s fully right.

"Fingers crossed he'll feature in the next two weeks. He was adamant he wanted to be on the bench this week but I told him no. I don’t want to push him out too early.”

Forward Joe Greenwood was also forced off during last week's game after picking up a knee injury which is set to sideline him for four to six weeks.

Experienced winger Jermaine McGillvary misses out again this week but fellow outside back Kevin Naiqama returns in a boost for the Giants.

"Joe’s been told it’s a grade two MCL but the specialist is going to have a little look at that with the way he's presenting, so we'll see if that's shorter or longer," said Watson, who confirmed Harry Ruston will make his Huddersfield debut against former club Wigan in the absence of Matty English (knock).

"Jez hasn't played again this week because he's had a niggle on his shoulder. He's seen a specialist and had scans but there's nothing to worry about.

"He needs a steroid in his shoulder and then he'll be available to play next week or the week after.