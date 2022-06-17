Huddersfield Giants' Jake Wardle one of four debutants in England side to face Combined Nations All Stars

The 23-year-old will start on the left edge alongside Hull KR winger Ryan Hall, who is set for his first England appearance in four years.

St Helens trio Jack Welsby, Joe Batchelor and Matty Lees will also get their first taste of international rugby league after being included in Shaun Wane's 17.

Welsby has been paired with George Williams in the halves, while Batchelor and Lees will start on the bench alongside Castleford Tigers hooker Paul McShane and Leeds Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki.

England will face the All Stars in Warrington tomorrow. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Nine of the 12 Super League clubs are represented with players from the NRL not available for selection.

Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford and Matty Ashton - all from Warrington Wolves - are the men to miss out from the original 20-man squad.

England head coach Wane said: “This is the start of the World Cup as far as I’m concerned. This game is as important as the Fiji game, which is just before the World Cup starts.

“First and foremost, I want to win. (All Stars coach) Ellery (Hanley) will have his team very motivated and we need to be better than them. It’s simple.

Jake Wardle will start at centre on his debut. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“I’ve picked a group of players who in my heart I know can do the job. Some are new to the set-up; others like Ryan Hall are very experienced and are still performing at a high level.

“I’ve made the call on George Williams who, on his day, is one of the best in the world. If it doesn’t work out, it’s on me as head coach.

“Our preparation has been excellent, the players have been superb in training and there’s a good spirit in camp.”

England team to face All Stars: Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons, Captain), Tommy Makinson (St Helens), Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils), Jake Wardle (Huddersfield Giants), Ryan Hall (Hull KR), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves), Alex Walmsley (St Helens), Michael McIlorum (Catalans Dragons), Mike Cooper (Warrington Wolves), Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors), Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons), John Bateman (Wigan Warriors).

Mikolaj Oledzki will come off the bench. (Picture: SWPix.com)