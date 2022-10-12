Huddersfield Giants land Salford Red Devils forward to continue recruitment drive

The 25-year-old – an England Knights representative – has made 96 appearances since breaking through with Warrington Wolves in 2017.

Livett was limited to nine appearances this year in Salford's run to the Super League semi-finals.

Giants head coach Ian Watson will finally get the chance to work with the player after signing Livett for the Red Devils before leaving for Huddersfield in 2020.

"Harvey is exactly the kind of player that we want to have involved in this organisation and we're excited for him to join up with the squad," said Watson.

"I have a lot of faith in him and I’ve told him that. He's a hard worker who offers size and speed. He can add versatility and another dynamic that will be a great addition to our side.

"Having players like Harvey in the team is important in driving the culture and improving the standards across the board in moving towards what we want achieve – consistently competing for cup finals and being at the top of the table in the Betfred Super League.

"Harvey is a player I know well and we can’t wait to have him in the team."

Harvey Livett has become Huddersfield Giants' latest signing. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Livett becomes Huddersfield's seventh signing for next year and beyond, following in the footsteps of Kevin Naiqama, Esan Marsters, Harry Rushton, Jake Bibby, Sam Halsall and Jack Bibby.

"It's a massive club and the way things are going at the moment is really exciting," said Livett.

"Being under Watto, he signed me at Salford but I never got the chance to play under him because you guys took him – but no it's really exciting and I am looking forward to it.

"The main thing was Ian Watson has a lot of faith in me and he knows the level that I can get to in the next couple of years and that's the main reason I signed really.