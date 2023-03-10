Huddersfield Giants make decision on home clash with Castleford Tigers following heavy snow

Huddersfield Giants have confirmed that tonight's West Yorkshire derby against Castleford Tigers at the John Smith's Stadium will go ahead as scheduled.

Heavy overnight snow put the Super League fixture at risk but the Giants are satisfied there is no safety risk to supporters attending the stadium.

Huddersfield waited until early afternoon to make a decision after club and stadium officials were left unable to get to the ground in the early part of the day.

Supporters have been warned that there may be changes to their matchday experience.

"Huddersfield Giants can announce that tonight's Betfred Super League fixture vs Castleford Tigers will go ahead as scheduled," read a statement.

"All fans that currently sit in the Chadwick Lawrence will move to the Core Stand Lower, to ensure little disruption. Core Stand Lower Season Card Holders must sit in their allocated seats, with Chadwick Lawrence Season Card holders asked to find a free seat in the Core Stand.

"Away supporters (Castleford) will still be situated in the Magic Rock Brewing stand as normal, but are urged to pre-buy with the Ticket Office being understaffed due to the weather.

"The Ticket Office is open, but as above, fans are urged to pre-buy online to minimise disruption.

The John Smith's Stadium has been cleared to host the clash between Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"All Supporters will receive a free hot drink once inside the stadium. The FanZone has been cancelled tonight due to safety reasons."