The England international is a free agent and on the lookout for a club in Yorkshire after three and a half years at Wigan.

Watson is an admirer but has revealed that Huddersfield cannot accommodate the 30-year-old.

"We don't have any space in our cap," said Watson in his press conference ahead of the game against Warrington Wolves.

Ian Watson, pictured, has discussed the Zak Hardaker situation. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"Zak is a good bloke. I know him from the 2019 (Great Britain) tour and him spending time with Jackson Hastings.

"He's a great player but cap issues stop clubs from bringing players in.

"It's going to be interesting where he ends up this year. The one thing you can say is he's a winner and a competitor."

As Hardaker begins his search for a new club, the Giants are preparing to travel to Warrington on the back of a gutsy defeat to St Helens.

Zak Hardaker, centre, celebrates Wigan's win over Hull FC. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Watson rang the changes for Monday's game and saw enough from his side to suggest they could meet the defending champions again with a trophy on the line.

"It probably shows the depth in our squad to go up against a full-strength Saints team and compete the way we did," said Watson. "It gives us a lot of confidence going forward.

"Hopefully we can continue where we are and meet St Helens in a final or a play-off final in a big game at the back end of the year and show what we've learnt."

Watson is set to welcome back the likes of Jermaine McGillvary, Ricky Leutele and Chris Hill at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, while Jake Wardle will make his first appearance since February.

After resting a whole host of players last time out, Watson does not feel any extra pressure going into tomorrow's game.

"You're always judged any time you go out but I don't worry about what people say on the outside," he said.

"The most important thing is the players and making sure we don't break them.